Vivriti Capital disburses loans worth Rs 1,000 cr

Vivriti Capital, an online platform for institutional lending, has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,000 crore since January 2019. The platform aims to disburse loans totalling Rs 2,500 crore by March 31, 2020.

The firm facilitated loans to entities in non-financial sectors, branded retail, healthcare and food & beverages among others, the company said in a statement today.

“We take a lifecycle view of our clients wherein the endeavour is to help them move up the rating spectrum, scale-up and diversify their debt profile. Taking exposures in entities not only gives us good visibility on the underlying credit but also builds investors’ confidence,” Irfan Mohammed, CBO at Vivriti Capital said.

The company, which has tie-ups with NBFCs to co-lend, has more than 150 issuers and 100 investors on board.