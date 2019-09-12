Vivriti Capital disburses loans worth Rs 1,000 cr

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Vivriti Capital, an online platform for institutional lending, has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,000 crore since January 2019. The platform aims to disburse loans totalling Rs 2,500 crore by March 31, 2020.
The firm facilitated loans to entities in non-financial sectors, branded retail, healthcare and food & beverages among others, the company said in a statement today.
“We take a lifecycle view of our clients wherein the endeavour is to help them move up the rating spectrum, scale-up and diversify their debt profile. Taking exposures in entities not only gives us good visibility on the underlying credit but also builds investors’ confidence,” Irfan Mohammed, CBO at Vivriti Capital said.
The company, which has tie-ups with NBFCs to co-lend, has more than 150 issuers and 100 investors on board.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports