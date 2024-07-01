Waaree Energies on Monday said that it has secured a contract from Serentica Renewables India for a 900 megawatt (MW) module supply deal. The modules will be deployed in a project located at Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

This project is expected to be one of the largest solar power plants installed in India with Waaree modules in it, marking a milestone for both companies, the company said.

The delivery schedule for these Top-Con bifacial modules is set from August 2024 to February 2025. This deal involves the provision of the Waaree Elite Series N Type Topcon BiN-03-680 to 690Wp GTG Bifacial modules, it added.

Waaree Energies will oversee the comprehensive manufacturing, testing, packing, and transportation of these solar PV modules, ensuring adherence to the quality standards and timely execution of the project.

The deployment of this project is expected to increase the region’s renewable energy capacity and contribute to reduction in carbon emissions and promotion of environmental sustainability.

As India marches towards its renewable energy targets, initiatives of this scale are expected to play a role in realising the nation’s vision of a greener future.

Waaree Energies Director Sales Sunil Rathi said “This collaboration with Serentica Renewables is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and innovation in the renewable energy sector.”

“Our elite series modules are expected to contribute to the efficiency, durability and performance of this project. Moreover, our company has been deploying multiple projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, thereby contributing to the clean energy shift in these states.”

Waaree Energies has an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023. It commenced operations in 2007 focusing on solar PV module manufacturing and has four solar module manufacturing facilities in India, with international presence.