The Centre on Saturday said that it approved new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes to evacuate 9 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy power from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The schemes will be implemented through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) mode. These schemes are part of 500 GW RE capacity by 2030 out of which 200 GW is already connected.

The power evacuation scheme of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) will evacuate 4.5 GW of RE power from Rajasthan.

It comprises 1 GW from Fatehgarh complex, 2.5 GW from Barmer Complex and 1 GW from Nagaur (Merta) Complex.

This power will be transferred to Mainpuri Region, Fatehpur and Orai of Uttar Pradesh. The completion period of the scheme is two years. Cost of the scheme is about ₹12,241 crore.

The system strengthening scheme of Karnataka will evacuate 4.5 GW RE power from Koppal area and Gadag area. The scheme will be completed by June 2027. Cost of the scheme is about ₹1,354 crore.

The new government will continue to focus on adding transmission and storage capacities in a bid to integrate more RE in the grid and to balance the grid.

Earlier this month, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who assumed the charge of Union Power Minister, held deliberations with senior officials on enhancing storage and transmission capacities.

According to a February 2024 report by CareEdge Ratings’, India requires around 12 gigawatts (GW) of storage capacity, with an assumption of 4 hours of storage per GW for FY24, which is expected to grow to around 70 GW by FY30.