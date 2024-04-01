Waaree Energies on Monday announced its partnership with Sprng Energy to supply 220 megawatts (MW) of solar PV modules.

The partnership involves Waaree Energies supplying 220 MW of AHNAY Series Bi-55 545Wp modules for Sprng Energy’s Gujarat project, as a part of the Shell Group.

Sprng Energy has renewable energy projects spanned across the country, with a cumulative contracted capacity of over 4.8 gigawatt power (GWp), and operational portfolio of 2.3 GWp.

“We believe we are equipped to make a contribution to several solar projects with the delivery of our solar PV modules. This collaboration stands as an opportunity for Waaree to take on a crucial role in advancing India’s green energy sector, aligning with our dedication to national sustainability objectives,” said Waaree Group Chairman and MD Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio capacity, Waaree’s track record in the industry positions them as an ideal partner for our project. We anticipate a successful collaboration that contributes to our commitment to continuously supply green electrons in the national grid,” Sprng Energy CEO Gaurav Sood.