Wipro Consumer Care to relaunch Aramusk as an exclusively male grooming brand

Home-grown FMCG company, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting – which owns brands such as Santoor and Yardley will relaunch ‘Aramusk’ in January 2020.

It will see Aramusk transform into “full-fledged” men’s grooming brand with extension into new categories apart from soaps and deos.

Aramusk was once owned by Calcutta Chemicals and then by Henkel. It was one of the earliest men’s only brand enjoying a strong recall in Kolkata and eastern India. Primarily into soaps, Wipro acquired the brand from VVF in 2011, took it pan-India and expanded the portfolio.

Market sources say, Wipro Consumer Care did carry out a rebranding exercise for Aramusk around 2013.

“We intend to relaunch Aramusk with a new packaging and expansion into male grooming offerings. It should be in markets by January 2020,” Anil Chugh, President, Consumer Care Business – India, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, told BusinessLine. He, however, did not share the cost or possible product extensions.

Male grooming has emerged a ₹5,000-crore market dominated primarily by shaving solutions and fragrances.

Growing personal care biz

Santoor (soaps and handwash) continues to be Wipro Consumer Care’s most dominant brand.

Plans are afoot to expand its presence into new categories such as glycerine-based soaps, as it looks to gain market-share in the east. (Glycerine soaps are popular in the region especially during the winter. And, companies like ITC, HUL and Jyothy Lab already have a presence). The company is also planning a new manufacturing unit in Hyderabad – with south India being one of its major markets.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are major markets for us. And, with this facility we hope to reach the markets faster,” Chugh.

Global brands, Yardley and Enchanteur will be expanded with a focus on the online channel or e-commerce. Yardley already has a strong off-line space.

“We are also open to acquisitions, both in India and abroad,” Chugh said.

Wipro Consumer Care reported a turnover of ₹7,150 crore in FY19 with nearly 51 per cent coming from international operations across SAARC, South- and South-East Asia.

Share of international operations to its turnover may rise to 54 per cent with the acquisition of Philippines-based Splash Corporation.

In India, growth across rural markets continues to be depressed which has impacted performance in Q2 (July-September). Wipro Consumer Care has a strong presence in rural markets.

“It is temporary blip and growth in rural market is expected to be back Q4 (January-March) onwards,” Chugh said.