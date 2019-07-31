Wonder Cement sets up third plant in Rajasthan

Wonder Cement, part of the RK Group, has set up its third cement plant at Nimbahera in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, increasing its total production capacity to 11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The new plant, built in just a year with an investment of ₹1,100 crore (taking the overall investment across the three units to ₹4,100 crore), is designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, the company said in a statement.

It had set up its first unit at Nimbahera in 2012 with a 3 mtpa output and later added another 4 mtpa in 2015.

Domestic demand

“Domestic cement demand is likely to grow 8 per cent in FY20, which has pushed us to more than double our capacity in a few years. Even though it is a crowded market, a new company can stand out as long as the quality is delivered,” said Wonder Cement Executive Director Sanjay Joshi.

“This increases our overall capacity to 11 mtpa, which places us well on track to meet the burgeoning demand in the premium segment of the market. We have further expansion plans across the country soon,” he added.

“India is currently at an exciting stage of growth. We want to be a part of the country’s progress and are dedicated to providing quality building material as a foundation,” said Vivek Patni, Director at Wonder Cement.

Last year, Wonder Cement invested about ₹450 crore to set up a 2 mtpa clinker grinding unit in Dhule, Maharashtra, which also marked its foray into the State.

In addition, the company is planning to invest ₹800 crore by the end of FY20.