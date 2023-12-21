India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of its high-end motorcycles R3 and hyper-naked MT-03 in India. While R3, a supersport bike, is available in blue and black at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the MT-03 is available in cyan and black at Rs 4.6 lakh.

Both R3 and MT03 are powered by a 321 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.9 kW (42 PS) at 10,750 rpm maximum power and 29.5 Nm (3 kg-m) at 9,000 rpm maximum torque. Other features include a lightweight diamond frame, upside-down front forks, long swing arm and mono-cross rear suspension, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, and LED headlight, tail light and turn signal light, according to a statement.

“The R-series and MT-series models enjoy a huge fan base in India because of their superior performance and iconic design. These Yamaha fans have been waiting for a long time for the larger displacement models in this series. With the addition of these step-up models in the R-series and MT-series, we look forward to further nurturing the growing premium motorcycle segment in India,” said Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India group of companies.

The new models will be available in India as completely built-up units (CBUs) and exclusively sold through select Blue Square dealerships of Yamaha.

Buyers can book both models on the company’s website from December 15 onwards.