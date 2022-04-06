Yogabar opens manufacturing facility in Karnataka

Health food brand Yogabar on Wednesday said it has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the inauguration of a new facility at India Foodpark, Tumkur, in Karnataka. The 60,000 sq. ft. fully automated facility will enable an increased production capacity to optimise the value chain in order to meet the brand’s growing demand, the company said.

Yogabar has seen six times increase in revenues in the past two years to ₹200 crore. “The new facility will allow for greater accessibility to major cities, further strengthening the brand’s presence therein. The expansion will also provide jobs to 150 locals giving them a secure livelihood,” it added.

Founded in 2014 by sister-entrepreneurs — Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath Kumar — under the umbrella Sprout Life Foods, Yogabar offers a healthy snacks range of protein bars, muesli, peanut butter, whey protein and gluten-free oats.

Quicker turnaround time

“This new facility allows for much greater volumes of productions and a quicker turnaround time to ensure that our products are also available in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country,” co-founder Suhasini Sampath said, adding that keeping manufacturing in-house ensures that with rapid scalability the brand continues to stay true to its trusted quality. A key reason to select India Foodpark for manufacturing was that it provides an end-to-end ecosystem for food processing.

“Leveraging a dedicated space of 20,000 sq. ft. for warehousing, the brand looks to push its current shelf capacity from 10,000 to 40,000 brick and mortar stores,” the company added.