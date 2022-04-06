Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company housing brands such as EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi, has raised funding from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and has also made him the brand ambassador for EatFit.

Dhawan’s investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand D2C food ordering platform. The platform is aimed at providing direct access to its popular brands .

“Varun is passionate about food, while also being a strong believer in eating healthy and being fit. He exudes positive energy and immense warmth, which make him such a huge hit with his fanbase. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona. Having him with Curefoods as an investor, too, adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision encourages us to scale greater heights,” said Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods.

Commenting on the development, Varun Dhawan said, “The intersection of food and lifestyle has always been an area that excites me. In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit’s mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options. I look for the same while eyeing my fitness goals. As such, I am beyond excited to endorse Ankit and his team as an investor and brand ambassador. I can’t wait to show the audience some of the great campaigns we have in the works.”

Curefoods recently acquired Frozen Bottle and the south India franchise rights of Sbarro. It raised $62 million in funding in January 2022 from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal.