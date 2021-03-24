Zeugar to focus on sugar-free, low-calorie range of sweets

Kochi-based Zeugar, the state’s first food company focused on sugar-free and low-calorie range of sweets, has expanded its operations to Thrissur and Kozhikode by opening its new outlets.

Founded by an IIM Bangalore and NIT Calicut alumni, the start-up aims to tap the growing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie sweets with people turning more health conscious.

According to the company, 10 per cent of Kerala’s population is diabetic and twice as many people live in the fear of diabetes. Besides, the demand for sweets with no added sugar has been on the rise with people increasingly preferring low-calorie meals to manage their weight and improve fitness. Globally also, there is a trend towards avoiding sugar, given its adverse impact like obesity, diabetes and dental issues.

“Our product range includes all the favourite sweets like chocolates, cakes, pastries, jams, cookies, Indian sweets, and milk shakes, among others. Every single product is made without adding sugar and with carefully handpicked healthy ingredients to minimise calories. We also provide only single-serve packs to avoid excess consumption,” said Javed Kadir, CEO and Founder of Zeugar Foods.

While there are many misconceptions about No Sugar added products, Zeugar uses only Sucralose, Stevia and Maltitol as sweeteners, manufactured from natural materials, he said. The company’s founders stated that their aim is to make safe and tasty food available so that everyone can consume, without the fear of weight gain and diabetes.

Zeugar’s products are available on online delivery apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Potafo and can also be ordered directly through phone. Zeugar also ships products across Kerala through e-commerce on their website. The products will soon be made available in leading supermarkets across Kerala.