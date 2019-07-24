Zydus Cadila launches insomnia drug in US market

Facts and figures
Zydus Cadila on Wednesday launched Ramelteon tablets, used to treat insomnia, in the US market.
In a BSE filing, Zydus Cadila announced the “launch of Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg upon receiving the final approval from the USFDA. Ramelteon is a sedative, also called a hypnotic“.
Ramelteon is used to treat insomnia that is associated with having trouble falling asleep.
Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat-based group has more than 270 USFDA approvals and has filed over 360 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), since it commenced filings in 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the groups listed entity, were trading 1.48 per cent lower at Rs 232.20 apiece on BSE.
