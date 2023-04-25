EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric and Zomato have announced a collaboration to deploy one lakh e-scooters by 2024.

As part of the association, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country.

The EV platform has already deployed over 13,000 electric vehicles and aims to achieve more than one crore deliveries through its EVs by 2024, said the company in a press release.

Tushar Mehta, COO and Co-founder, Zypp Electric said, “By leveraging our EV Fleet Management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry.”

Mehta added, “Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets. Our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities.”

EV100 initiative

This association is part of a larger plan by Zomato to go completely electric by 2030 as part of its commitment to The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative.

“This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environmentally friendly deliveries,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.

Currently, Zypp Electric has around 50 major clients, such as Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, and Blinkit, among others.