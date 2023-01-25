Zypp Electric, a two-wheeler EV-as-a-Service platform, has launched an EV fleet management dashboard for businesses— ZyppDash.

The dashboard seeks to simplify the process of requesting and managing fleets, according to the company. The new web-based application will be available for all Zypp Electric partners to track the real-time location of their vehicles and rider information for effective utilisation of time and effort.

Zypp claims to have a fleet size of 8,000 vehicles and is managing last-mile deliveries for over 50 industry giants, including Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BlinkIt, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, JioMart, Delhivery, Spencers, and others.

In view of the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the company intends to roll out over 2 lakh electric scooters and expand its services to 20 Indian cities by the end of 2025.

“We want to ensure that our partners’ fleets, riders, and orders are managed smoothly. The launch of ZyppDash EV Fleet Management Dashboard is a service add-on for our partners that sets us apart in the EV as a Service industry. The aim is to enable our partners to track various metrics in real-time and keep them informed about their fleet and business operations for optimum utilisation of resources,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric.

He added, “We are actively working to transition the country’s last-mile logistics to electric by adding 1,000–1,500 electric scooters and more than 1,000 riders every month in our fleet.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit