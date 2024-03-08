In the past three years, Jammu and Kashmir emerged as a leader in generating employment under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), surpassing Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The region has also received the highest assistance for projects under the scheme.

According to government data, Jammu and Kashmir saw 44,542 projects assisted between 2021-22 and 2023-24 (until Jan 30, 2024), receiving a margin money subsidy of ₹921.38 crore. This has led to an estimated 3,56,336 employment opportunities, the highest among all States and accounting for 18 per cent of the total employment generated nationwide under the scheme during this period.

The Central Government’s decision in 2019 to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and convert it into two Union Territories has seemingly prompted concentrated efforts to boost employment in the region. This move has paved the way for all citizens to buy property and vote in the area, potentially contributing to its economic development.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state, has seen 32,629 projects assisted with a margin money subsidy utilisation of ₹1,107.4 crore, leading to an estimated 2,61,032 employment opportunities. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, witnessed 17,337 assisted projects with a margin money subsidy of ₹500.56 crore, resulting in an estimated 1,38,696 jobs.

Overall Impact

Overall, the PMEGP has assisted 2,53,710 projects with a margin money subsidy of ₹8,099 crore, generating an estimated 20,29,680 jobs over the past three years. Since its inception in 2008-09, the PMEGP has assisted a total of 9.35 lakh enterprises, creating employment for 76.35 lakh persons. The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of MSME through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans and unemployed youth, particularly in rural areas.

While these numbers demonstrate progress, it’s crucial to ensure that these initiatives lead to sustainable employment and contribute meaningfully to the long-term economic growth and development of these regions.