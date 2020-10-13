GST compensation shortfall: 20 ‘Option 1’ States allowed to borrow ₹68,825 cr more

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The Finance Ministry has allowed 20 States to raise an additional ₹68,825 crore from the open market . This is an incentive to States which have opted for' Option 1 of borrowing to meet the GST compensation shortfall.
According to a statement issued by the Department of Expenditure, the additional borrowing permission has been granted at the rate of 0.50 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of States that have opted for borrowing Option 1 to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation.
The borrowing will be done from the open market and the repayment of principal and interest will be done by the States from their own resources.
Under Option 1, States could borrow ₹97,000 crore (later increased to ₹1.1-lakh crore) through a special window and the principal and interest are to be paid out of the compensation cess.
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have picked this option.
Eight States are yet to exercise an option.
Those going for Option 1, will also be permitted to borrow the final instalment of 0.5 per cent of their GSDP out of the 2 per cent additional borrowing permitted by the Union Government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, waiving the reforms condition. This means that States can borrow up to 4 per cent of their GSDP during the current fiscal without meeting any of the conditions.
The fresh permission for borrowing is part of this enhanced facility. Based on the preference for the option, 20 States have become eligible to raise the additional amount from open market.
Action on the special borrowing window is being taken separately.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Given the rising awareness about health, the firm has good scope for volume and value growth in the years to ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...