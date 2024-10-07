IIM Kozhikode, which has been entrusted with the study for modernisation and diversification of the State’s plantation sector, has suggested allowing tropical and exotic fruit trees and fruits to grow alongside the existing plantation crops.

The study conducted by IIM professors S. Venkataraman and Ashutosh Sarkar proposed that permission should be given to grow suitable crops in each plantation as per the interest of the plantation owners. Silviculture and agro forestry should be encouraged.

The study report also recommends revising the current definition of horticultural crops to include all crops with a life expectancy of at least 10 years under the category of plantation crops.

Further action likely: Minister

The report contains several recommendations such as promotion, diversification and value addition to address the backwardness of the plantation sector.

The State Industries Minister P. Rajeev said further action will be taken after examining the recommendations in the report and discussing with all concerned.

It recommended several steps to be taken at the government level to promote value addition and diversification. PPP model should be promoted to bring Kerala brand in plantation crops and related products. The government should reduce administrative restrictions and become a service provider.

As part of diversification, the existing five per cent concession is being granted with several conditions. The study suggests that diversification can be implemented more efficiently by avoiding these restrictions altogether.

For the first time in the country, a special directorate for the plantation sector was formed in Kerala under the Industries Department. Following this, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode was commissioned to conduct a comprehensive study of the plantation sector.

As part of the study, the IIM representatives visited plantations in different districts and met directly with owners, workers, experts working in the sector and representatives of various trade unions.

