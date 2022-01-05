‘Bharath Auction’ to begin at Coonoor on Thursday

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) for 2022 begin on Thursday but on the new platform called ‘Bharath Auction’ replacing the hitherto conducted ‘English auction’.
Among the major changes in the ‘Bharath Auction’ module relate to bidding logic, reserve price, bid history and price rediscovery session.
Tea Board is excited over the success of the ‘Bharath Auction’ which it launched for the Kochi auctions on Tuesday.
“We have announced ‘Bharath Auction’ model to begin with the first auction in 2022 in South India – Kochi, Coonoor, Coimbatore and Teaserve. Accordingly, it was rolled out in Kochi on Tuesday and there was overwhelming welcome to it. In effect, this model directly addressed to solve the issue of clogging of demand and hence the price in the value-chain. This helped better price recovery by stopping the cartelisation to clog bids. We foresee price and demand stabilisation in the months to come”, Tea Board’s Executive Director for South M Balaji told BusinessLine.
“In fact, we are recommending the ‘Bharath Auction’ model for other commodities including coffee, spices, fishery and some non-agro products as well. This gives tea trade a good start in 2022 and serves as a fit model for emulation by other commodities”, he disclosed.
For the first auction of 2022, a volume of 16.94 lakh kg has been catalogued. This is as much as 1.42 lakh kg less than the last auction of 2021 held a fortnight ago. “The attack of blister blight disease on tea leaves has brought down the harvest and hence the manufactured tea and the arrival to the auctions. Besides, with the villages engaged in celebrating a local festival, small growers and workers had not been harvesting tea leaves”, S Ramu, Chairman, Small Tea Growers’ Association of Southern India (STASI) said.
Of the 16.94 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 15.96 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 98,000 kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 76,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 12.87 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 22,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.09 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 13.63 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.31 lakh kg, Dust grades.
CTTA is entering 2022 auctions having created an all-time price high in the last auction for 2021 when Homedale’s CTC Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd., (GTAPL) was bought by Devesh Kayal (OPC) Private Ltd for ₹392 a kg. In CTC Leaf auctions, two grades of Crosshill Estate tea, auctioned by GTAPL, topped fetching ₹291 a kg each. Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹235, Vigneshwar Estate ₹226, Shanthi Supreme ₹214, Riverside Estate ₹211, Bellatti Estate ₹204 and Bathma Excel ₹203.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹75-81 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹161-181 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹70-83 and for the best grades, ₹157-211.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...