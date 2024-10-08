BioPrime Agrisolutions, a biologicals startup, has raised a $6 million Series A round, led by Edaphon and with equal participation from existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor. This investment marks Belgium-based Edaphon’s first in Asia. The company said in a statement that this investment would fuel BioPrime’s research in the crop protection segment, focusing on the co-development of novel biofungicides and bioinsecticides.

The company plans to launch its existing range of innovative biostimulants in North America, Brazil, and Southeast Asia, with trials in the US currently underway. Furthermore, BioPrime plans to advance and accelerate product development based on BioNexus, the patented technology platform that has identified over 170 novel microbial strains from its library of close to 18,000 strains. BioPrime will continue to steadily move away from a one-product-fits-all approach and enhance the B2B customer experience by offering products customized to the exact customer needs.

Renuka Diwan, Co-founder and CEO, said, “Securing this investment is a testimony to the strength and impact of our technology and the dedication of our team. We will continue to pursue our strategic priorities of accelerating the development of industry solutions in the biological space. We look forward to enhancing the offerings to our existing B2B customers and entering into strategic co-development and licensing with industry players.”

BioPrime was founded in 2016 by Renuka Diwan, Amit Shinde, and Shekhar Bhosale. The founders bring together a wealth of knowledge and expertise in plant and microbe biotechnology, with patents in targeted secondary metabolite production and animal feed. Since 2016, the company has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its workforce by 10 times, tripling its product offerings, and evolving from a presence in just two states to establishing a strong footprint across India, Southeast Asia, and the US.

“We invested in BioPrime because of its impressive balance between a strong portfolio of commercial products and a high-potential innovation pipeline. The company has already successfully delivered impactful solutions to the market, while its advanced R&D platform is set to unlock significant future growth. Operating within India’s rapidly growing biostimulant market, BioPrime is deeply connected to the country’s agricultural core, providing crucial solutions to smallholder farmers and addressing sustainability challenges. This combination of proven market performance, forward-looking innovation, and strong market potential makes BioPrime well-positioned to drive both immediate and long-term impact,” said Vincent Vliebergh, Managing Partner of Edaphon

“The current round of investment further strengthens the growth path being charted by BioPrime leveraging its IP and consumer product portfolio. It also further deepens the conviction on the biologicals space in India,” said Pratip Mazumdar, Managing Partner of Inflexor.

