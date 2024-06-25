Sustainable policies are needed to safeguard India’s fisheries and coastal ecosystems, experts urged at a workshop titled ‘Pathway to Responsible Fishery on the Indian Coast’ organised by Indian Marine Ingredients Association (IMIA) with support from MarinTrust, UK, and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

Keynote speaker Nicola Clark, Impact Manager, MarinTrust, highlighted how certification for the fisheries industry can help maintain ecological balance and enhance market credibility.

Mohammed Dawood Sait, President, IMIA, outlined the efforts underway to promote sustainability in India’s fisheries sector, calling for joint efforts by IMIA and the feed industry to ensure cost-effective production of high-quality inputs.

India is the world’s third-largest producer and exporter of fishmeal. It is time for the government to recognise the fishmeal industry’s significant contribution to waste management, resource conservation, and sustainable practices, he added

T Pradeepkumar, Vice Chancellor, Kufos, voiced concern over illegal fishing activities and stressed the importance of educating stakeholders about sustainability. He called for increased awareness and stricter enforcement of sustainable practices in line with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s code of conduct.

Dinesh Kaippilly, Registrar, Kufos, emphasised the need for timely regulations and robust policy frameworks to preserve marine ecosystems and support the industry.