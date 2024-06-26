Experts at the first IDF Asia Pacific Regional Dairy Conference emphasized the need for discovering innovative technologies and new market opportunities for the sustainable growth of the dairy sector.

Addressing attendees virtually, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said innovation is imperative in the dairy sector for its sustained growth. Praising India’s substantial contribution to global milk production, the Minister said India’s dairy sector, forming livelihood of 100 million families, ensures nutritional security to 1.4 billion people in the country.

Inaugurating the conference on Wednesday, J Chinchu Rani, Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairying, requested for developing a scientific dairy management system suitable for the State and innovative ways to increase the income of dairy farmers.

Being a coastal State, she said Kerala is facing various challenges in milk production which stood at 25.79 lakh tonnes. Despite having made significant progress in the dairy sector, labour cost and scarcity of labour are obstacles. However, more than 3,000 co-operative dairy societies are the strength of the dairy sector.

Key hurdles

Referring to the critical challenges such as climate change and livestock health, Alka Upadhyaya, secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, called for increased investment in technology and infrastructure to mitigate climate risks and improve livestock health outcomes. She stressed the need for innovative solutions in fodder management and sustainable farming practices to ensure the sector’s resilience in the face of climate variability.

Continued innovation and collaboration across the dairy value chain, from feeding and health management to dairy production and waste management is imperative. She also highlighted the importance of converting waste to wealth through innovative practices, aiming to uplift the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

Terming India as a source of energy for dairy entrepreneurs across the world, Piercristiano Brazzale, IDF President, mentioned India’s dairy sector as a model of successful public-private collaboration and highlighted the sector’s rapid growth and its transformative impact on livelihoods, particularly emphasising the role of women farmers.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, emphasised the conference’s focus on “Farmer Centric Innovations in Dairying,” noting its role in promoting socio-economic development across rural India. The event will delve into cutting-edge topics including digitalization, sustainable practices, and product diversification, he said.