Cereals Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:37:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)120.0012.15398.0019001900-
Sindhanur(Kar)38.00-9.522163.00200018708.11
Barhaj(UP)26.0044.442460.2017601760-2.22
Rajkot(Guj)10.5084.21309.5027252750-6.84
Aligarh(UP)6.00201642.5015001500-21.05
Azamgarh(UP)6.009.09467.1017351750-4.93
Kasganj(UP)5.0025333.6016201610-4.71
Firozabad(UP)4.008.11316.7015301525-12.32
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11253.7016001600-8.83
Mahoba(UP)3.80123.53303.9015401575-7.23
Charra(UP)3.705.711144.6015001500-21.05
Jhansi(UP)3.20-46.67270.9015851565-4.23
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0010050.5018001800-
Gazipur(UP)2.00-50279.90180018103.45
Rasda(UP)2.00-20193.9017401720-
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40197.0015601550-17.02
Savarkundla(Guj)1.20-45.4530.6021252250-16.27
Choubepur(UP)1.0011.1134.40184018000.55
Lalsot(Raj)0.90-67.86336.9011201150-31.71
Muskara(UP)0.9050268.5014001500-18.84
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-73.33650.7010951130-40.49
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC224.4014201420-17.44
Lucknow(UP)0.60-33.332027.601750178022.38
Maize
Karpawand(Cht)750.0074900751.0014501400-
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)525.00-7.576720.0014351435-43.17
Kasganj(UP)300.0020014455.2011401150-42.42
Gondal(UP)257.501.3832168.3016301630-2.40
Mandya(Kar)194.00-41.5724601.0016201650-
Farukhabad(UP)185.00-30.1912836.5011551150-43.38
Hanagal(Kar)167.0046.4931728.0012001200-50.00
Jahangirabad(UP)150.00506508.5012001210-42.86
Sirsaganj(UP)135.5021.856358.9011001120-46.34
Etah(UP)130.0044.445960.0011401130-40.31
Mohamadabad(UP)126.0023.535002.1011601160-32.75
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)98.40399.4955106.3013001320-12.16
Ujhani(UP)95.0018.314643.7011001100-42.11
Gangoh(UP)90.005.885040.6021552170-0.46
Jahangirabad(UP)80.00-33.3348337.0021502150-12.24
Kamlaganj(UP)74.20-17.564141.6010501070-42.62
Kalipur(WB)56.0016.673151.00181518153.71
Bilsi(UP)53.5013.835422.5011001100-41.18
Madhoganj(UP)52.0048.5746662.5017251690-1.43
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0042.862708.0012602430-21.74
Sambhal(UP)48.006.671222.001050950-44.74
Choubepur(UP)46.00-4.172389.3512251225-36.86
Badayoun(UP)45.0087.5657.0011101100-40.32
Charama(Cht)40.0040013052.70150014757.14
Manendragarh(Cht)40.00300272.0015101500-
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.3383705.001700172022.30
Sahiyapur(UP)40.0033.335520.00171517152.08
Madhoganj(UP)38.00-24.757190.5011501120-41.33
Gondal(UP)36.5012.313840.50180018005.26
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671332.5011251120-38.52
Hanagal(Kar)34.00126.678924.00140019003.70
Budalur(TN)30.90299029281.6819001900NC
Surajpur(Cht)30.60-664137.90184018403.66
Charra(UP)30.00201330.6011501170-43.21
Mainpuri(UP)30.007.141601.7011901150-
Udumalpet(TN)29.2867.12392.5414401450-33.02
Wazirganj(UP)29.00-9.381046.0011001100-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00-12.52953.2011601170-42.86
Cheyyar(TN)23.12-0.647490.7511961170-32.58
Karpawand(Cht)20.00-97.87958.0011501225-
Soharatgarh(UP)20.00-11.112274.60168016900.60
Bhehjoi(UP)16.5037.5183.5010251025-29.31
Takhatpur(Cht)15.00-43.8219899.3013001450-13.33
Sultanpur(UP)15.00-4012510.0017001700-2.86
Raibareilly(UP)12.00502742.0016251630-12.87
Balodabazar(Cht)11.50-63.722550.8014001400-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)10.001502633.00150014757.14
Narharpur(Cht)10.0066.673408.70150014757.14
Bastar(Cht)10.0090015.5014001375-
Haathras(UP)10.00-503437.9011501090-46.51
Utraula(UP)9.50216.67609.0016501630-
Sikandraraau(UP)9.0080283.009451060-34.83
Balrampur(UP)8.506.25808.00165016701.85
Aligarh(UP)8.0014.2999542.0026002600-26.76
Devariya(UP)8.0014.291112.0016601660NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0033.331307.00181518153.71
Modasa(Guj)7.5092.31154.7012351235-39.01
Tokapal(Cht)5.60-5.601150--
Lalganj(UP)5.40202739.2016251625-7.14
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5050729.2012051200-40.79
Khurja(UP)4.0060575.5012101210-40.54
Sandila(UP)4.00-206572.2017301730-
Balrampur(UP)3.206.67145.70172517251.47
Beawar(Raj)3.0050488.3016501800-29.79
Atrauli(UP)2.5025143.1011501150-36.81
Sandila(UP)2.50-16.67420.1011501130-
Tokapal(Cht)2.001003.0013501400-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-71.431880.9014341449-41.75
Firozabad(UP)2.0011.119.6012701270-
Jayas(UP)2.0042.863623.9015601560-15.22
Lucknow(UP)1.60-5.881954.2013201330-32.31
Utraula(UP)1.507.1469.3018001800-
Muli(Cht)1.40-1.401100--
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00-33.3333.0016251625-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC119.0016501650NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC83.00149014904.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)60.009001245.0016001700-20.00
Channagiri(Kar)12.00NC291.0015001500-
T.V.Cumbu
Kurinchipadi(TN)5.0085.1910.2013391266-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.90-10300.2017691399-12.38

Published on September 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
