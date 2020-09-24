Cereals Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)46.00-43.212666.001759164367.52
Sindhanur(Kar)22.00-58.492238.0018302000-1.08
Barhaj(UP)12.00-7.692553.2017601760-1.68
Gundlupet(Kar)11.00-82.81142.0013001200-
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-33.33355.0026052875-10.94
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)7.70285281.0011301121-
Firozabad(UP)3.80-17.39348.1015001475-14.04
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67201.1017251700-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-40481.8017201725-5.23
Lalsot(Raj)1.10-26.67339.5010701115-33.95
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.0022002100NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-80127.0016701655-7.22
Rura(UP)1.00NC266.6015501600-8.82
Maize
Mandya(Kar)572.00-37.8326670.0016501500-
Budalur(TN)169.5666.6329744.1419001900NC
Mohamadabad(UP)122.0034.075573.1011201130-38.46
Kosikalan(UP)100.00792.8617718.2017002340-
Kandi(WB)100.0017.653588.00190018505.56
Lakhimpur(UP)90.00233.3383947.0016501700-0.60
Gangoh(UP)85.00-5.565550.6016801675-29.71
Pilibhit(UP)80.0022075180.0016851805-4.53
Charama(Cht)66.001.5413355.7015251525-3.17
Sirsaganj(UP)56.40-38.76626.9011501100-42.50
Basti(UP)50.008.76038.5016701675-4.57
Nargunda(Kar)47.00-83.3911510.0013001300-35.06
Nagari(Cht)37.0018.59432.2011001000-35.29
Hanagal(Kar)37.0023.3332109.0012501250-37.50
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-18.922975.0013001310-26.14
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00NC5662.0016801680-4.55
Wazirganj(UP)30.00-501277.0010901090-
Kota(Raj)28.00566.67101885.8012701021-40.93
Kustagi(Kar)26.00136.36945.0013601200-33.98
Boraee(Cht)25.200.8189.4011001100-26.67
Cheyyar(TN)25.1669.897557.5113481240-21.76
Belargaon(Cht)25.00-35.601100--47.62
Sambhal(UP)25.00NC1282.001100950-42.11
T. Narasipura(Kar)24.0071.433936.0016502450-5.71
Sitapur(UP)24.00-17.2429443.101700168011.11
Kota(Raj)23.00447.62101885.8020001021-6.98
Puranpur(UP)23.00995.2422136.8015902050-9.14
Kasdol(Cht)20.00-506104.00135013503.85
Sambalpur(Cht)20.00100573.3012001200-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.332815.50167016757.74
Gattasilli(Cht)19.806554.8010001100-
Bahraich(UP)18.008017182.2016201610-8.47
Honnali(Kar)17.00-73.8522618.0013601360-36.74
Kallakurichi(TN)15.001001934.4013801472-41.13
Raibareilly(UP)15.0036.362802.0016251635-12.16
Khategaon(MP)14.21-9012039.399001126-
Madathukulam(TN)13.50-72.83518.8615751250-21.25
Gundlupet(Kar)12.00-55.56151.0014001000-
Naugarh(UP)12.00-403947.5016851670-4.53
Balrampur(UP)11.00NC830.0016451625-5.46
Champaknagar(Cht)10.00233.3328032.1014001400-3.45
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC430.5011001115-42.86
Soharatgarh(UP)8.5021.432319.1016751680-5.10
Belarbahara(Cht)8.00NC360.2014001425-
Balrampur(UP)5.0056.25164.4016501650-3.51
Chorichora(UP)5.00-33.331473.5016651660-5.67
Bhanupratappur(Cht)4.60-42.570.3012001200-
Bhehjoi(UP)4.50-59.09239.0010251025-29.31
Surajpur(Cht)4.00-844186.90184018403.66
Lakhanpuri(Cht)4.00-42.862659.5015251525-3.17
Korar(Cht)4.00-33.3386.0014501450-3.33
Sandila(UP)4.00-33.336596.2017051740-3.40
Lalganj(UP)3.50-41.672758.3016301625-6.86
Narharpur(Cht)3.00-66.673448.7015251525-3.17
Bahraich(UP)2.9016699.8016501650-8.84
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC185.0019501950NC
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-66.67310.0010351030-27.11
Sandila(UP)2.00-42.86433.0011451160-40.36
Jayas(UP)1.80-5.263636.7015601560-13.33
Naanpara(UP)1.60-11.111376.30162016208.00
Katghora(Cht)1.00-98547.4718151665-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC127.00165016003.13
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.7016.67811.5012801270-6.57
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)31.00-3.121413.0018001900-18.92
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00138.1334.701975181820.72

Published on September 24, 2020
