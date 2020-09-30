Cereals Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:33:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Agra(UP)37.00481364.9016101630-12.97
Kustagi(Kar)13.00-4892.0021402500-26.21
Barhaj(UP)13.00-27.782584.2017501750-2.78
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-26.67679.8014501460-
Shamli(UP)11.0083.33901.0014451460-
Mathura(UP)8.506.25985.0016101620-13.44
Aligarh(UP)8.001001696.5015001500-20.42
Mahoba(UP)7.50-18.48344.3014401550-20.00
Achnera(UP)5.50-8.33633.2016201625-11.96
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)4.00-48.05285.0010931130-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.502595.409951058-44.72
Firozabad(UP)3.50-7.89351.6014801500-15.19
Jangipura(UP)3.00-14.29174.0017301780-2.81
Gazipur(UP)2.80-6.67285.7017201800-3.91
Saharanpur(UP)2.5025205.5014351525-24.07
Muskara(UP)2.50-68.75281.8013301330-22.90
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-35.485.70160240-
Ballia(UP)2.00-33.33192.0017301750-2.26
Etawah(UP)2.00-33.33327.4016251540-13.10
Jalaun(UP)2.0053.8545.1012231350-22.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-50155.2014401500-24.61
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.0011.11123.3017251725-6.25
Jhijhank(UP)2.0033.3372.8016251630-
Kopaganj(UP)1.60-27.27116.9017251720-5.48
Rasda(UP)1.40NC202.5017001725-
Choubepur(UP)1.303039.9017751800-3.01
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00NC2479.9010501070-35.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00NC17.0013611125-15.52
Jhansi(UP)1.00-60279.3014001580-16.91
Partaval(UP)1.002521.6017251725-
Rura(UP)1.00NC267.6015501550-8.82
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5227.3014201420-17.44
Lucknow(UP)0.70-302033.8017251750-2.82
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)45.00164.711242.0020991850-4.59
Vikkiravandi(TN)10.00NC153.002040230033.33
Rajkot(Guj)9.00NC679.90287525553.60
Mangrol(Guj)3.003.4522.10280026505.66
Jasdan(Guj)2.0010014.002300212515.00
Kalol(Guj)1.80-6011.3036003250-
Vankaner(Guj)1.50-11.7692.9025002500-16.67
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.0020002200-9.09
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC44.0012331900-48.56
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-83.3342.009001800-58.43
Porbandar(Guj)0.90-402.4015752750-31.07
Kadiri(Guj)0.60-0.602905--
Maize
Kapurthala(Pun)2141.09653.372425.2918881888-
Jahangirabad(UP)2000.0014.2952899.5018801900-27.69
Kosikalan(UP)1200.0010019518.2016701720-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)794.30142.1656795.001888123827.57
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)621.5085.527712.301893130016.85
Kasdol(Cht)400.00263.646614.00135013503.85
Nagari(Cht)314.00171.635074.001500153011.11
Aligarh(UP)310.001966.671131.0019001900-40.63
Nagari(Cht)221.70499.19653.9010501100-38.24
Kannauj(UP)215.00-78.523031.0011001180-46.34
Hapur(UP)200.00-200.001940--
Pilibhit(UP)180.008075460.0015151500-14.16
Holenarsipura(Kar)170.00126.672046.0013501300-15.63
Lakhimpur(UP)140.0055.5684087.0016101650-5.29
Hardoi(UP)140.00-12.558070.0016401700-9.39
Etah(UP)120.00-33.336725.0011201080-44.00
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)116.70-64.4256795.0012811238-13.45
Narayanpur(Cht)110.60128.991221.60135013008.00
Haathras(UP)100.00640.7428589.5019002350-36.67
Honnali(Kar)90.0026022733.0013501360-37.21
Gangoh(UP)90.005.885640.6017051680-29.25
Mohamadabad(UP)84.10-31.075657.2011201120-37.25
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00150093.0020402680-
Kamlaganj(UP)78.6025.764484.4010501050-46.15
Gondal(UP)74.00-9.7633084.3016201600-3.57
Hardoi(UP)70.0037.255247.1012001210-40.00
Nargunda(Kar)68.001.4911645.0013001300-35.06
Choubepur(UP)62.0027.842634.3511751225-39.43
Kalipur(WB)62.00-4.623340.00181518153.71
Farukhabad(UP)52.00-27.7813451.1010601060-47.00
Lingasugur(Kar)51.00-51.002300--
Hanagal(Kar)50.0085.1932186.0013801250-31.00
Basti(UP)50.00NC6088.5017001670-2.86
Mainpuri(UP)50.0011.1146929.0016502350-
Badami(Kar)45.00150690.0013791200-
Lakhimpur(UP)45.00503020.0013001300-25.71
Ammoor(TN)42.86-37.452959.7012971362-21.30
Madhoganj(UP)41.00-14.5846867.5016501685-6.78
Bilsi(UP)38.0038.185678.5011001100-41.64
Boraee(Cht)37.0031.671496.4014001425-3.45
Gondal(UP)35.004.484028.0017001720-2.86
Charama(Cht)30.50-58.7813460.2015501500-1.59
Sorabha(Kar)29.00-34.092172.0016001600-
Wazirganj(UP)28.00-201340.0010901090-
Charra(UP)27.00-27.031478.6011001100-44.30
Madhoganj(UP)27.00-42.557397.5012101200-39.04
Sirsaganj(UP)26.80-27.966690.9011801165-41.00
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-37.52880.501710166010.32
Sahiyapur(UP)24.00-22.585717.0017101680-3.12
Kheragarh(Cht)23.60306.9146.3014001300-
Avalurpet'(TN)22.50-702434.9014201358-23.66
Hapur(UP)20.00NC440.5012401270-
Partaval(UP)20.00-201068.0016801655-1.75
Achnera(UP)19.00-32.143850.0022102250-
Harihara(Kar)17.00-92.44242.0015001600-
Muradabad(UP)17.00-151434.5011101120-39.67
Mainpuri(UP)15.00-251746.7012201150-
Kota(Raj)14.50417.86101916.7020001350-6.98
Lakhanpuri(Cht)14.00752681.5015501500-1.59
Dinanagar(Pun)14.00-14.001885--
Balodabazar(Cht)13.60-60.6978.6015502250-
Gorakhpur(UP)13.00-13.33969.5016701640-
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0060606.3013301320-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.0020203.0017001725-7.61
Balrampur(UP)12.00NC854.0016801650-3.45
Sambalpur(Cht)11.50-42.5584.8012001200-
Buland Shahr(UP)11.0010759.2011901185-41.09
Raibareilly(UP)10.50-32.262828.0016301630-11.89
Belargaon(Cht)10.00NC761.30140014003.70
Gattasilli(Cht)10.0066.67525.8014001400NC
Korar(Cht)10.0015096.0014501450-3.33
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00-33.331944.4013191380-43.73
Khurja(UP)10.0017.65604.5011951188-40.25
Kadiri(Guj)9.10-13.332730.9017001750-2.86
Chorichora(UP)8.50701482.0016351665-7.37
Bahraich(UP)8.20-54.4417190.4016301620-7.91
Faizabad(UP)8.00-33.333738.0016601680-2.92
Nawabganj(UP)8.00-11.11308.6017001720NC
Thiryagadurgam(TN)7.50NC282.0015351380-14.72
Utraula(UP)7.00-12.5650.5016201610-
Lalganj(UP)6.5085.712768.3016251630-7.14
Takhatpur(Cht)6.0071.4319953.4015001400-6.25
Narharpur(Cht)6.00-53.853467.7015501500-1.59
Belarbahara(Cht)6.00-25366.2014001400-
Pratapgarh(UP)6.0050397.50165016451.54
Devariya(UP)6.00201135.00168016501.20
Bharthna(UP)6.00-14.29162.8011101150-42.78
Vikkiravandi(TN)5.50266.6739.1012251020-24.48
Bhehjoi(UP)5.5022.22244.5010251025-29.31
Kalol(Guj)5.0066.67290.0015501575-15.07
Faizabad(UP)5.00100179.2016701740-12.11
Jahangirabad(UP)5.00-97.967230.5011751170-41.25
Agra(UP)5.00NC1040.5011501200-42.79
Kota(Raj)4.6064.29101916.7013001350-39.53
Bhanupratappur(Cht)4.5012.561.5014501450-3.33
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.50309.09374.0012801133-18.99
Balrampur(UP)3.206.67170.6016501650-3.51
Surajpur(Cht)3.00204192.40184018403.66
Ballia(UP)3.0020112.00175017501.16
Bangarmau(UP)3.00-501016.3012001160-37.66
Bahraich(UP)2.80-3.45702.6016701650-7.73
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-37.5131.5017001700-7.10
Ajuha(UP)2.5025171.2013801400-23.76
Naanpara(UP)2.5013.641381.00163016308.67
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.2037.53064.0011401120-43.00
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC189.0019501950NC
Meerut(UP)2.0010012.0013201320-
Atrauli(UP)1.80-28156.5011201090-38.46
Lucknow(UP)1.70-151963.6013501400-22.86
Utraula(UP)1.706.2576.9017001730-
Firozabad(UP)1.50-44.4421.9012501230-
Katghora(Cht)1.00NC548.4718151815-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC129.0016001650NC
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.0025702.4013401471-40.44
Budalur(TN)1.00-96.6729775.1419001900NC
Sonamura(Tri)1.00-16.676.9016651662-
Lucknow(UP)1.00-1.001660--
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.80-38.46179.6013102300-41.78
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.5237.1017001700-8.11
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60-14.29812.1012201280-10.95
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Holenarsipura(Kar)32.00-39.62318.0018002200-14.29
Arasikere(Kar)25.00-19.351438.0018001800-18.92
Kadur(Kar)3.00-81.25337.0017001800-43.33
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.00-33.3339.0021692315-14.27
Tindivanam(TN)1.70-5.5640.202199218925.01
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60NC7.4018242270-23.20
T.V.Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)25.001150300.302033143922.47
Kallakurichi(TN)9.00-10343.702005197522.56
Thiruppur(TN)0.65-99.39162.1523002800-

Published on September 30, 2020
