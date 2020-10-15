Cereals Prices

as on : 15-10-2020 01:08:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)42.00-80.563168.0021002022100.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)23.001177.78492.7014101070-25.79
Barhaj(UP)14.00402072.2017801780-1.11
Mahoba(UP)12.209.91317.2014201410-17.92
Gundlupet(Kar)12.00100236.009001125-
Aligarh(UP)10.00-9.091268.5015001510-20.21
Muskara(UP)3.206.67283.6012301180-28.70
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.80-2062.401450995-25.64
Gazipur(UP)2.2010210.8016701670-9.24
Beawar(Raj)2.0066.67121.9017751825-11.25
Jhansi(UP)1.8080208.1014451400-13.47
Thiruppur(TN)1.15-2.303500-25.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.0019001800-13.64
Ballia(UP)1.00-33.33160.5016801675-6.67
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-60171.0014201420-24.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.90-50492.7011851070-37.63
Morbi(Guj)0.60-1.201780--
Partaval(UP)0.60-2524.4017251740-
Maize
Ganaur(Har)6508.00-13016.001851--30.18
Amloh(Pun)3690.0012.0230534.0018881888-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1881.00-14.9611954.00188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1389.000.298086.00188818882.89
Baghapurana(Pun)1185.10-2370.201890--
Kustagi(Kar)888.00198.993895.0012291189-40.34
Rayya(Sathiala)(Pun)735.00-13.023160.0018881888-
Hathur(Pun)613.0079.772820.50188818882.89
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)520.00302750.0018881888-
Khategaon(MP)344.02-22.65007.10936960-29.89
Holenarsipura(Kar)274.00160.951932.0012001200-41.46
Gangoh(UP)230.004.552192.8019951990-15.47
Rampura Phul(Pun)168.0040622.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)168.0040622.00188818882.89
Kareli(MP)145.30415.25318.809001748-
Bhehjoi(UP)123.00-25.45716.5015751475-17.11
Sanad(Guj)120.00-11.111138.00179217550.96
Mandya(Kar)65.00261.11148.0013801600-
Memari(WB)64.0020.75452.00181518153.71
Hanagal(Kar)62.00-51.1829049.0012501300-37.50
Charama(Cht)50.00-5.669141.2015001525NC
Durg(Cht)50.00NC769.3014021405-
Gundlupet(Kar)49.0044.12367.0012501260-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)45.00NC6209.0017801790-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)45.00275114.0018881888-
Balodabazar(Cht)42.001002824.7014001400-
Lingasugur(Kar)38.00-45.71557.0014601880-
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)37.00-42.19210.00188818882.89
Kustagi(Kar)36.002.86142.00900900-
Sikandraraau(UP)35.00NC140.0018501745-
Haliyala(Kar)32.00-8.571994.0012301235-41.43
Gondal(UP)30.50-18.673137.0015001500-15.01
Nargunda(Kar)25.00-65.2810913.0012501350-37.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)25.00346.43134.2016701650-16.50
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)24.0050104.00188818882.89
Lakhimpur(UP)22.00-122763.0013601350-26.49
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)17.60417.6545.1016101480-19.50
Sirsaganj(UP)14.7038.685621.3012201220-38.69
Virudhachalam(TN)14.00-28.001396--
Narayanpur(Cht)12.40-17.331318.4012501250NC
Narharpur(Cht)10.00252288.1015001525NC
Nawabganj(UP)10.0011.11264.3015001500-14.29
Muradabad(UP)8.00-201378.5012001180-36.00
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)7.00-7570.0018881888-
Beawar(Raj)6.4093.94158.1016001700-17.95
Dataganj(UP)5.2030291.4014601515-19.34
Lakhanpuri(Cht)5.001501551.7015001525NC
Sikandraraau(UP)5.0025216.0010751125-29.04
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.86481.0012001160-34.78
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-401466.1013141299-38.34
Salon(UP)3.00NC568.00186818680.70
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.6760.5015501640-10.92
Sandila(UP)2.20-1272.6012151220-30.17
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC133.0019501950NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.0016001600NC
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-95.65101.0014001700-22.22
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC69.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1652.9619001900NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.7016.67442.5011901190-13.14
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)18.0038.461470.0018001800-18.92
Holenarsipura(Kar)1.00-2.001900--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)6.0050127.002044201417.27

Published on October 15, 2020
