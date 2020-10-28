Cereals Prices

as on : 28-10-2020 02:02:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)35.0059.82733.5017651610-5.61
Manvi(Kar)32.001003380.002107190062.08
Rajkot(Guj)13.5012.5478.90287529503.60
Sambalpur(Cht)12.40-24.80800--
Muskara(UP)8.00433.33304.2012001225-30.23
Beawar(Raj)6.8094.29147.7018501700-5.13
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1344.5015001500-20.21
Gazipur(UP)3.2060234.2016401680-10.87
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)3.00100123.4017001700-7.61
Jangipura(UP)3.0087.5163.8016401680-12.30
Suratgarh(Raj)2.001502487.5012001155-26.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.50-93.15733.5010351610-44.65
Lalsot(Raj)1.3018.18333.1010801070-32.50
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1456.1016751700-8.47
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC76.0020002000NC
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)20626.0097.72176996.00188618725.72
Kot ise Khan(Pun)4140.001542416.0018881888-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1747.00-0.4625696.00188818882.89
Morinda(Pun)1552.50-19.0617542.4218881888-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1507.0058.6324128.00188818882.89
Dinanagar(Pun)1215.00-14.1320512.0018881888-
Hanagal(Kar)275.00100029891.0012001250-41.46
Gangoh(UP)250.00-3.854712.8020502050-12.95
Garh Shankar(Pun)216.00-28.249266.0018881888-
Holenarsipura(Kar)105.00-61.682142.0013501200-37.21
Mallanwala(Pun)100.00-200.001888--
Mallanwala (KhosaDalSinghwala)(Pun)100.00-200.001888--
Kasdol(Cht)90.00-71.885203.00135013503.85
Bhehjoi(UP)75.00-21.052304.5014501450-29.44
Madhoganj(UP)60.500.836452.0012201235-34.05
Narayanpur(Cht)50.90243.921606.80125012004.17
Omalur(TN)50.50-101.001503--
Lakhimpur(UP)45.0028.573071.0013501330-25.41
Choubepur(UP)42.5041.672963.5013001340-30.67
Mohamadabad(UP)36.50-19.965801.1012801260-34.02
Avalurpet'(TN)34.5084.492272.1013921484-25.16
Lingasugur(Kar)31.00-67.371003.0023002300-
Surajpur(Cht)30.002002528.50184018403.66
Khalilabad(UP)30.00114.291259.00186817754.65
Takhatpur(Cht)28.8078.888989.3015001500NC
Bijay Nagar(Raj)22.5012.5348.8015801450-25.82
Kamlaganj(UP)21.0059.092819.6012001200-36.84
Kusmee(Cht)15.0050140.0018401840-
Pollachi(TN)12.00NC106.6014601460-
Sambalpur(Cht)8.00NC180.8014501450-
Korar(Cht)8.00-63.64128.0014501500-
Kallakurichi(TN)7.00-651540.1013581320-30.75
Bangarmau(UP)6.50-18.75389.7012101208-35.47
Bhanupratappur(Cht)6.00-62.596.0014501500-
Beawar(Raj)6.0062.16253.5016001550-20.00
Sakri(Cht)5.4080663.9014001400-9.68
Charama(Cht)5.00-76.199293.2015001500NC
Champaknagar(Cht)5.00-64.2917963.1813501400-3.57
Bastar(Cht)5.0040012.0014751475-
Sindhanur(Kar)5.00-75124.0012501405-
Dinanagar(Pun)5.00-64.29120.0018951895-
Muradabad(UP)5.00-16.671426.5012901270-32.11
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.50-11.761024.5012601270-32.98
Khujner(MP)4.20516.4012851085-33.35
Badayoun(UP)4.0042.86519.8012601285-34.03
Jahangirabad(UP)3.5016.677382.0014601240-27.90
Balrampur(UP)3.50250178.2016401650-4.93
Kadur(Kar)3.00-92.5279.0012001510-
Chinnasalem(TN)3.0020114.0013701070-31.50
Katghora(Cht)2.50-97.711083.8718151675-
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-501816.3017101710-
Narharpur(Cht)2.00-752326.1015001500NC
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100145.0019501950NC
Vallam(TN)2.00NC10.0019001850NC
Khurja(UP)1.8020620.3014301155-29.56
Bilsi(UP)1.80-85.835741.9012801225-34.36
Utraula(UP)1.407.6998.7014501480-
Sonamura(Tri)1.20-29.4114.9015301662-
Atrauli(UP)1.20-14.29135.3013101260-28.02
Lakhanpuri(Cht)1.00-801577.7015001500NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.00165016503.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC79.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1732.8419001900NC
Rajkot(Guj)0.90-1037.0013251425-33.75
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kallakurichi(TN)0.8033.339.5020191914-14.99
T.V.Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)80.00-16.671094.0020432005-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00NC173.0020131690-3.64

Published on October 28, 2020
