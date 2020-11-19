Cereals Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Harappana Halli(Kar)202.001736.36638.0013851150-
Agra(UP)29.007.411526.9016601610-11.70
Sindhanur(Kar)24.003802497.00186319000.70
Barhaj(UP)15.00252264.2018201800NC
Jalaun(UP)12.20221.0532.0012221250-
Mathura(UP)9.00-101115.0015401550-17.20
Beawar(Raj)7.80239.13210.102000135011.11
Kasganj(UP)7.0040339.8016401660-6.82
Namakkal(TN)6.804.6226.6039454015-
Aligarh(UP)6.00501386.5015201500-19.58
Lalitpur(UP)4.5050261.6014401450-17.24
Mahoba(UP)4.50-35.71465.2013801350-22.91
Suratgarh(Raj)4.001002495.5012111200-25.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00263.6415.3016501650NC
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00NC823.8015801560-
Gazipur(UP)4.00-11.11265.8016401640-11.83
Firozabad(UP)3.70-22.92423.8016251600-6.88
Rajkot(Guj)3.50-50525.90282528001.80
Muskara(UP)3.50-57.32361.8012301240-29.31
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)3.00NC337.6011431135-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67186.4015501585-15.07
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5025174.8015751550-18.60
Jangipura(UP)2.40-20174.6016401640-11.83
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.0010028.0012001175-
Rasda(UP)1.5050196.3016001640-
Azamgarh(UP)1.40-6.67484.3017101700-6.81
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.2033.3390.5021052075-16.96
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.00230022004.55
Kota(Raj)1.00-66.67141.4012071350-30.03
Beawar(Raj)1.00-56.52210.1013001350-27.78
Jalaun(UP)1.00-5038.3013501223-20.59
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC144.5015551550-19.01
Lucknow(UP)1.00-501575.2016501670-4.62
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.9818.073.6216501650-15.38
Choubepur(UP)0.80-33.3370.1017501700-4.37
Robertsganj(UP)0.60NC34.9016751690-10.43
Maize
Ganaur(Har)9540.00-3.5459810.0025812591-7.19
Gadarpur(Utr)8224.15-68.17438492.30188819123.23
Aligarh(UP)4000.00-16.6736832.0025202480-8.36
Mainpuri(UP)3910.001542617.0017851790-22.39
Jalalabad(Pun)3290.00-7.0660450.0027502700-
Lakhimpur(UP)2500.00-32.4360187.001680146017.48
Kota(Raj)2102.001247.4468022.2020001375NC
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1953.00-36.4975260.0018881888-24.63
Khair(UP)1950.00-3900.002651--22.03
Hardoi(UP)1600.00-2022970.001868186814.60
Rampura Phul(Pun)1200.00NC13594.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1200.00NC12196.00188818882.89
Jahangirabad(UP)1200.00-45.4511000.0027002621-35.33
Kosikalan(UP)1200.00-413912.2018801900-19.66
Mathura(UP)860.00-25.2213336.0019301900687.76
Etawah(UP)800.00-57.8918360.00145014755.07
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)756.008008363.0019901820-11.16
Etah(UP)750.00-21.887557.0023502200-25.40
Unnao(UP)649.00-7321410.00186818686.44
Golagokarnath(UP)600.00-4.767693.801650145015.38
Puwaha(UP)581.90-60.387270.3014601600-7.59
Haathras(UP)550.00-1100.002450--
Pilibhit(UP)427.60-76.245875.20186813503.20
Buland Shahr(UP)350.00-502435.0027012611-3.54
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)318.10127.5424207.10188818882.89
Dadri(UP)300.00NC1260.0020011915-18.33
Khurja(UP)270.00-41.34700.0020962026-
Basti(UP)260.00-356660.50186818682.92
Vishalpur(UP)250.00212.5748.80186817009.88
Bhehjoi(UP)245.00118.753828.5015001500-26.11
Jalaun(UP)210.50-39.022553.3019501980-
Kustagi(Kar)180.00-23.086213.0013431336-34.81
Mehmoodabad(UP)180.00-30.774564.801650146013.79
Akbarpur(UP)155.00167.24740.001868186827.95
Sultanpur(UP)150.0029004370.5018681868-
Kannauj(UP)150.004001030.00168016906.33
Bareilly(UP)141.00-13.61066.101868186820.52
Kota(Raj)136.00-12.8268022.2013001375-35.00
Nawanshahar(Pun)132.00-264.002900-11.45
Azamgarh(UP)130.0044794.5018681868-
Nawanshahar(Pun)126.00-82.0334066.00188818882.89
Kalol(Guj)120.00-54.721572.9015001450NC
Ghaziabad(UP)120.00-240.001970--
Tarapur(Guj)118.26-89.537625.0918731823-12.07
Raibareilly(UP)113.80-17.422620.701868186811.86
Sirsaganj(UP)106.1049.86709.5018301780-16.82
Gorakhpur(UP)90.00-251691.50186818685.24
Honnali(Kar)87.00141.6719519.0013301320-21.76
Shikohabad(UP)85.00-170.001655-0.30
Devariya(UP)80.00601045.001868186512.53
Soharatgarh(UP)72.00201197.10186818685.84
Gangoh(UP)70.00-446102.8020502050-9.89
Khalilabad(UP)70.0055.561639.00186818683.20
Ajuha(UP)70.00NC980.00186818686.74
Kannauj(UP)70.00-17.6521233.0015801500-16.84
Barhaj(UP)70.0016.671764.00186818686.74
Choubepur(UP)69.40177.61864.22190019003.26
Kishunpur(UP)69.0023.211555.0014001400-22.22
Kasganj(UP)65.00-7.1411191.6014601440-26.26
Bahraich(UP)63.5017.597727.60186818652.92
Charama(Cht)62.005209677.20150015001.69
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00-53.853637.00186818682.92
Sehjanwa(UP)60.0042.862564.50186818682.92
Haliyala(Kar)58.0048.723246.0012001350-29.41
Lucknow(UP)57.2052.13274.8018681868-
Baberu(UP)56.00273.33194.5018681815-
Rishikesh(Utr)53.10-0.38585.8018681868-
Charra(UP)52.0092.59238.0019501830-13.33
Farukhabad(UP)46.50-8.82410.00186818682.92
Cheyyar(TN)46.11-32.17002.4812351285-20.99
Etah(UP)45.0040.626087.0014701440-24.23
Lalganj(UP)45.0029.312470.90186818686.74
Wazirganj(UP)45.00-30.77437.0016801720-8.70
Mohamadabad(UP)43.0054.68931.2019001890-12.44
Choubepur(UP)42.503.663385.5016501700-12.47
Avalurpet'(TN)41.2056.652707.1013651300-18.51
Jahangirabad(UP)40.0033.337564.0018501850-9.09
Balrampur(UP)39.00-42.65697.00186817309.88
Purwa(UP)38.00-27.62181.0026002680-
Bhatgaon(Cht)35.00250380.50140014003.70
Naanpara(UP)31.60-11.24725.201868186831.09
Badayoun(UP)31.00-8.82659.8018501850-2.63
Narayanpur(Cht)30.0087.51818.80125012504.17
Hardoi(UP)30.00-805181.1015301500-18.18
Bahedi(UP)27.0042.11120.001871872.75
Jayas(UP)26.80101.51011.7014401415-7.10
Champaknagar(Cht)26.2042418037.5814001400NC
Beawar(Raj)26.00242.11415.7017501750-18.60
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC200.0023602360-7.63
Risia(UP)25.00-16.67744.0018681750-
Tulsipur(UP)25.0066.67594.3018681868-
Ghiraur(UP)25.004.17237.5017501760-22.22
Manendragarh(Cht)24.00380330.0014501460-
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)24.0050467.7814501450-3.33
Karaikal(Pud)22.60-8.87193.80203219201.60
Mohamadabad(UP)22.50150233.501868186815.31
Jafarganj(UP)21.00-38.24596.001868186833.43
Naila(Cht)20.00100155.60160016006.67
Sindhanur(Kar)19.00-17.39250.0014001400-
Atarra(UP)18.30-66.732183.60186818682.92
Kasdol(Cht)18.00-285385.00135013503.85
Pollachi(TN)18.0037.4225.6014701470-
Agra(UP)18.0080677.5015501520-21.72
Safdarganj(UP)18.00-10311.50186818687.36
Gundlupet(Kar)17.00-10.53439.0014001250-
Lakhimpur(UP)17.00-34.623352.0014501450-22.46
Arasikere(Kar)16.00-77.14609.0013501250-20.59
Bahraich(UP)16.0023.08626.1016301600-10.44
Rudauli(UP)15.802.6341.20186818684.94
Nargunda(Kar)15.00-51.6111435.0013501300-32.57
Gondal(UP)15.0011.1129373.501870187016.88
Salon(UP)15.00-66.67770.00186818682.92
Shikohabad(UP)15.00200490.5014501425-21.20
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-5090.0013501250NC
Kalavai(TN)13.41-59.47280.2612201330-28.45
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.001601643.70150015001.69
Honnali(Kar)13.008.333180.0018001780-13.71
Mainpuri(UP)13.00301666.9015201550-22.05
Katghora(Cht)12.0011001539.6718151815-
Sambalpur(Cht)12.00650208.0014501450-3.33
Charra(UP)12.00-33.331379.1018501850-7.50
Chorichora(UP)12.00-201328.50186818682.92
Richha(UP)12.00-14.29234.20186818687.36
Sakri(Cht)10.40-11.86887.1013001325-16.13
Udumalpet(TN)9.7611.04597.4315601530-27.44
Komakhan(Cht)9.20-18.401520--
Narharpur(Cht)9.00802416.10150015001.69
Korar(Cht)8.00NC144.0014501450-3.33
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00-681826.1012691388-25.31
Ghiraur(UP)8.00NC121.6018501850-
Shahganj(UP)7.80-7.14807.6018681868-
Mohamadabad(UP)7.6038.185840.3015401480-19.37
Faizabad(UP)7.20441853.101868186827.07
Madathukulam(TN)6.87-79.99676.6315751600-8.70
Bhanupratappur(Cht)6.406.67108.8014501450-3.33
Takhatpur(Cht)6.1027.089029.9014501500-3.33
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.50223.53602.40186818682.92
Namagiripettai(TN)5.00-10.001700--
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.67214.0018501850-5.13
Jaunpur(UP)5.00-91.231332.20187018206.86
Sikandraraau(UP)5.0025292.0012901325-12.54
Vellore(TN)4.50-36.5323.1817872143-
Risia(UP)4.5012.563.2016501600-5.17
Sangarapuram(TN)4.10NC635.2013621369-8.59
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-55.5625.50186818306.74
Chinnasalem(TN)3.802.7174.201000880-39.39
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.8026.67239.6014801553-23.71
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC171.0020502050NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-44.44220.80186818682.92
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025143.40185018500.54
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.67206.20175017251.45
Ajuha(UP)2.20-43.59193.1015751340-8.70
Pratappur(Cht)2.0033.33250.4018351835NC
Ghaziabad(UP)2.00-60793.3016001580-
Khurja(UP)2.00NC632.7015001501-26.83
Gorakhpur(UP)2.0033.3345.7015201500-
Khatra(WB)2.00-33.33294.50180018002.86
Khujner(MP)1.80NC27.8013501235-20.59
Gadaura(UP)1.801252132.0013701360-11.04
Lucknow(UP)1.70-52.781419.7015601500-13.33
Rasda(UP)1.502557.8018691869-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.001800180012.50
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-83.3354.0012651191-25.59
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC87.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1830.8419001900NC
Devariya(UP)1.00-8011.0015201865-16.02
Naanpara(UP)1.0042.86196.9016001550-15.79
Firozabad(UP)0.70-92.7893.4018551850-4.38
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)41.0048.01849.653700375045.10
T.V.Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)4.0033.33113.30213720896.74
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00NC200.00181020391.29

Published on November 19, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
