Cereals Prices

as on : 20-11-2020 11:52:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)2950.004909470.00188818882.89
Lakhimpur(UP)2700.00865587.001670168016.78
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2072.006.0979404.0018881888-24.63
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)1677.0052.4510820.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)1200.0041.188366.00188818882.89
Rampura Phul(Pun)1150.00-4.1715894.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1150.00-4.1714496.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)603.0020.66824.00188818882.89
Bhehjoi(UP)388.0058.374604.5015501500-23.65
Hathur(Pun)152.00-67.1755296.50188818882.89
Gangoh(UP)65.00-7.146232.8020502050-9.89
Pollachi(TN)54.00200333.6014701470-
Kishunpur(UP)52.00-24.641659.0014001400-22.22
Balrampur(UP)46.0017.95789.00186818689.88
Jaijaipur(Cht)40.00300699.9614201400-5.33
Badayoun(UP)25.00127.2772.0017001770-10.53
Narayanpur(Cht)24.70-17.671868.2011501250-4.17
Budalur(TN)24.0023001878.8419001900NC
Bahedi(UP)24.00-11.11168.001871872.75
Salon(UP)15.00NC800.00186818682.92
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-11.763382.0014601450-21.93
Richha(UP)14.0016.67262.20186818687.36
Vallam(TN)10.0090038.0019001850NC
Beawar(Raj)8.00-69.23431.7017501750-18.60
Anandnagar(UP)4.5080229.80186818682.92
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33175.0019502050-4.88
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20210.20175017501.45
Gadaura(UP)1.40-22.222134.8013801370-10.39
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.00170018006.25
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC89.00149014904.34

Published on November 20, 2020
