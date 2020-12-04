Cereals Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Kasganj(UP)107.1012.151297.2013501340-
Khair(UP)65.00-23.53470.0013201320-
Lalsot(Raj)58.20-5.83341.4012681305-
Tundla(UP)42.00-84.001335--
Malpura(Raj)41.707.47161.0012451250-
Mathura(UP)40.00-18.37380.0013101335-
Bilsi(UP)34.50-69.001375--
Palanpur(Guj)21.005070.0013321325-
Haathras(UP)20.00-42.86190.0013001320-
Charra(UP)16.0014.29180.0013201320-
Bhehjoi(UP)13.0044.4444.0013251325-
Awagarh(UP)12.009.0946.0013001350-
Visoli(UP)9.60-14.2982.4013401340-
Kishunpur(UP)9.0028.5732.0013001300-
Beawar(Raj)8.30-14.4336.0013001300-
Khairagarh(UP)6.00-12.001250--
Dehgam(Guj)5.90-35.1665.0012871312-
Mohamadabad(UP)4.80-11.1139.8013201320-
Rajkot(Guj)4.50-13.46102.4011501155-
Atrauli(UP)3.00-6.2525.0013211320-
Sikandraraau(UP)3.00NC32.0012851280-
Badayoun(UP)2.80-3026.6014001380-
Bewar(UP)2.80-6.6737.2013801390-
Choubepur(UP)2.409.0918.0014401450-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-2023.0013001300-
Jasvantnagar(UP)1.80NC19.8013251325-
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.50-34.787.6012501300-
Ajuha(UP)1.50-259.4015501500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC6.0017001700-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.00-2.001375--
Divai(UP)0.60-1.201800--
Barley (Jau)
Malpura(Raj)12.10-14.18220.0011351130-
Shamli(UP)11.00-4.351040.3015901585-19.08
Barhaj(UP)11.00-15.382404.2018201820NC
Aligarh(UP)6.00201464.5015001500-20.63
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025319.6014451450-13.73
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20393.8016401630-9.39
Mahoba(UP)4.005.26504.6014101420-17.54
Mathura(UP)4.00-201171.0015101500-19.68
Lucknow(UP)1.5015.381594.4016651665-10.00
Karvi(UP)1.50-16.67309.6012901320-25.43
Muskara(UP)1.50-64.29425.2012501245-24.24
Choubepur(UP)1.10-8.3386.3017001750-7.10
Lalsot(Raj)1.00-23.08343.7011201105-35.26
Gorakhpur(UP)1.00-37.5184.9016501720-9.09
Jowar(Sorghum)
Salem(TN)151.60-303.202400--
Malpura(Raj)52.20NC208.8026252625-
Rajkot(Guj)7.407.2577.8028552815-
Beawar(Raj)6.20-28.7447.4019502050-
Ajmer (Grain)(Raj)6.00-65.7147.0014001400-
Savarkundla(Guj)1.3044.444.4019532200-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC6.0022002300-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00NC6.0011711150-
Maize
Khargone(MP)400.00-42.865959.0012701280-39.38
Khategaon(MP)320.00-17.319922.5612501277-29.42
Hanagal(Kar)179.00272.9232013.0013801330-16.36
Kasganj(UP)153.6078.612969.0014401430-26.15
Hardoi(UP)150.007.146921.1018501850-0.54
Nargunda(Kar)142.00491.6712597.0013381400-24.58
Arasikere(Kar)130.001344.441021.0012521000-26.35
Gondal(UP)40.5024.623803.0016201620-12.90
Badayoun(UP)34.00-5.56990.2018501850-7.50
Farukhabad(UP)32.003.2313211.6018501850-2.63
Choubepur(UP)32.0010.343820.9015801575-16.18
Bewar(UP)29.0016350.7013701380-25.54
Charra(UP)25.00-7.411707.1018501850-3.14
Madhugiri(Kar)24.0010084.0013501363-26.63
Mohamadabad(UP)23.80-22.226101.7018501850-2.12
Beawar(Raj)16.60112.82527.5016501700-23.26
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)14.00600102.0012501241NC
Mainpuri(UP)13.0041816.9015451550-21.57
Lakhimpur(UP)12.50253509.0015501540-17.11
Bangarmau(UP)12.00-57.14537.7018501850NC
Malpura(Raj)11.60-70.1273.502000205012.36
Nawabganj(UP)9.00NC388.3016201620-10.99
Aligarh(UP)7.0040306.0018501850-7.50
Lalitpur(UP)6.0033.33199.40185018503.35
Risia(UP)4.00NC109.2016201630-1.22
Lucknow(UP)2.50-13.791454.5016001590-15.34
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67219.1017001680-1.45
Balrampur(UP)2.50-37.5247.60172517250.29
Atrauli(UP)2.309.52160.1014651468-20.38
Sandila(UP)2.20-12115.2018501850NC
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-83.332394.1011421285-14.07
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-50352.0012951265-5.13
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00NC53.7016351500-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.29202.5016101610-17.44
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Attabira(Ori)6299.70-19.4137098.2418681868-
Lakhimpur(UP)2700.003.8515600.0017201720-
Unnao(UP)1195.00-68.9810094.0018681868-
Pilibhit(UP)820.30495.282783.6018681868-
Puwaha(UP)801.601.034523.0018681868-
Pratappur(Cht)580.50-1161.001888--
Vishalpur(UP)470.009.052482.0018681868-
Golagokarnath(UP)450.0012.53740.0017201700-
Basti(UP)420.00-10.642980.0018681868-
Badda(UP)380.1049.653485.4018681868-
Raibareilly(UP)316.1071.421001.0018681868-
Fatehpur(UP)316.002.61248.0018681868-
Sandila(UP)240.00-7.691480.0018681868-
Jasvantnagar(UP)226.00102.691309.0014001400-
Akbarpur(UP)215.0038.711242.0018681868-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)200.00NC800.0018681888-
Gorakhpur(UP)200.0011.111240.0018681868-
Dehgam(Guj)148.10-4.331105.0016101637-
Viswan(UP)124.00-14.483174.0018681868-
Puranpur(UP)120.00-20780.0018681868-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)112.00-9.681026.0018681868-
Jayas(UP)98.50-11.34702.2018681868-
Balrampur(UP)72.0010.77482.0018681868-
Narayanpur(Cht)70.00-140.001250--
Barhaj(UP)70.0016.67340.0018681868-
Bangarmau(UP)66.4063.14214.2018681868-
Farukhabad(UP)64.00-5.88372.0018681868-
Ajuha(UP)60.0020480.0018681868-
Sehjanwa(UP)60.00-36.84310.0018681868-
Choubepur(UP)58.00-29.7623.0019051900-
Bankura Sadar(WB)58.0011.54220.0018681868-
Richha(UP)56.00-12.5338.0018681868-
Kasdol(Cht)55.0037.5190.0013501350-
Naugarh(UP)55.00-110.001868--
Harihara(Kar)49.00-98.001680--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)48.40287.2121.8018681868-
Naanpara(UP)46.8014.15245.6018681868-
Karvi(UP)43.7068.73139.2018681868-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)43.00-6.52260.0018681868-
Charama(Cht)42.00180346.0014501525-
Babrala(UP)42.00-6.67174.0018501800-
Soharatgarh(UP)41.506.41263.0018681868-
Achalda(UP)40.00NC370.0018681868-
Lalganj(UP)36.204.93297.2018681868-
Salon(UP)35.0040120.0018681868-
Lucknow(UP)35.0059.82265.4018681868-
Mohamadabad(UP)29.00-14.71275.0018681868-
Dataganj(UP)27.204.62161.4018681868-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-7.69100.0018681868-
Shahganj(UP)22.0017588.0018681868-
Maharajganj(UP)20.00122.2276.0018601860-
Safdarganj(UP)20.00-11.11161.0018681868-
Gondal(UP)18.0016.1395.0018701870-
Badayoun(UP)18.00-36.001720--
Kishunpur(UP)18.00-68.42150.0014001400-
Takhatpur(Cht)17.101.18101.6014501450-
Risia(UP)17.00-15160.0018681868-
Narharpur(Cht)12.5078.57227.0014501525-
Surajpur(Cht)10.00-20.001890--
Bhiknoor(TG)10.00NC80.0018881888-
Anandnagar(UP)8.50-52.7887.0018681868-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.00166.6768.8014501525-
Rampur(UP)8.00-16.001780--
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.207.4650.2018681868-
Vallam(TN)7.004024.0019501900-
Kasargod(Ker)6.00NC24.0019001900-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)4.0033.3315.4011401135-
Bilsi(UP)3.80-7.601700--
Kaveripakkam(TN)3.75-44.9337.4617671760-
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.10-6.20961--
Arang(Cht)3.00-6.001299--
Karaikal(Pud)2.80-5.601888--
Panchpedwa(UP)2.50212.56.6018651860-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.2022.229.4011401140-
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010010.0019502250-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC4.0014901490-
Budalur(TN)1.00-97.6789.9219001900-
Bodhan(TG)1.00NC10.0018881888-
Gadaura(UP)0.60-5012.2013501360-
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Thammampati(TN)8.90-83.99473.203800380052.00
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Aligarh(UP)3800.00-2.5631600.0026002500-
Ganaur(Har)3080.00-6160.002451--
Mainpuri(UP)2650.00684.0222436.0019901925-
Khair(UP)1700.00709.523820.0022522171-
Jalalabad(Pun)1480.005.718780.0027502750-
Mathura(UP)400.00-204040.0021402100-
Haathras(UP)300.00-401600.0027002721-
Mothkur(UP)292.00112.36859.0025202525-
Purwa(UP)158.0019.7580.0026002600-
Khurja(UP)135.0017.39700.0023112284-
Charra(UP)93.005.68824.0021001970-
Ghiraur(UP)90.0012.5640.0019101920-
Bhehjoi(UP)87.00-5.431122.0016501650-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)59.00-7.81246.0018901890-
Mohamadabad(UP)54.008488.0018901890-
Gangoh(UP)40.00NC360.0020502050-
Atrauli(UP)35.00-12.5234.0021501990-
Naanpara(UP)33.0015.79171.0034003400-
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC200.0025802490-
Gulavati(UP)15.005050.0026002500-
Bewar(UP)3.5016.6752.0017901780-
Amphophalus
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-25181.9025002500-16.67
Manathavady(Ker)1.202032.3010501250-
Harippad(Ker)0.75-11.76134.1025002500-37.50
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70-12.575.4030002700-11.76
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2967.0024002400-14.29

Published on December 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
