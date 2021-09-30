Agri Business

CIFT develops fertiliser and pet supplement from shrimp shell

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 30, 2021

Kochi fisheries institute ties up with Kolkata company to commercialise the technology

With efforts to develop economically viable products from fish waste gaining momentum, Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has come out with two products made from shrimp shell waste.

‘Foliar Spray’ is a customised fertiliser with antimicrobial agents to enhance crop yield and improve disease resistance in plants. The second product is a pet feed supplement that is rich in protein, carotenoids, PUFA, calcium and so on.

CIFT develops technology for converting fish waste into aqua feed

To commercialise the technology, Ravishankar CN, Director, CIFT, has inked a memorandum of agreement with Gangesh Varma, CEO, Quest Bio Organics Private Ltd, Kolkata.

Emerging opportunities in biofuel sector

Quest Bio Organics is a technology platform for research, development, and commercialisation of agro-horticulture products.

Published on September 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.