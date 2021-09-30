CIFT develops fertiliser and pet supplement from shrimp shell

With efforts to develop economically viable products from fish waste gaining momentum, Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has come out with two products made from shrimp shell waste.

‘Foliar Spray’ is a customised fertiliser with antimicrobial agents to enhance crop yield and improve disease resistance in plants. The second product is a pet feed supplement that is rich in protein, carotenoids, PUFA, calcium and so on.

CIFT develops technology for converting fish waste into aqua feed

To commercialise the technology, Ravishankar CN, Director, CIFT, has inked a memorandum of agreement with Gangesh Varma, CEO, Quest Bio Organics Private Ltd, Kolkata.

Emerging opportunities in biofuel sector

Quest Bio Organics is a technology platform for research, development, and commercialisation of agro-horticulture products.