Coonoor tea auctions begin on positive note

P.S. Sundar Coonoor | Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

The auctions of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) for this calendar year began on a satisfactory note, with the average price rising by ₹2 a kg over the last sale held a fortnight ago, before closing for Christmas and New Year.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction when Jain Tea Corporation bought it for ₹297 a kg. In the Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹286 a kg.

These two prices were more than even the export-oriented orthodox teas from the corporate sector. Pinewood Estate followed at ₹ 212. No other CTC tea could enter the high price bracket of ₹200 per kg.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from the corporate sector was ₹254 by Kodanad. Kairbetta got ₹245, Chamraj ₹235 and Glendale ₹205.

