Crushing pressure on cashew sector from many fronts

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Rising freight rates and container shortage are posing stiff challenges for the global cashew sector, which does not anticipate any major change in the market trend this year.
The logistics cost from Asia to Europe and the US that fell from March has again started moving up. Currently, the freight from Vietnam is about $6,000 for Europe and over $7,500 to the US. Even at these high rates, there are difficulties in getting containers or space on vessels, according to the cashew market report prepared by Samsun Traders.
Second Covid-19 wave dampens the spirits of cashew sector
“If this situation continues, we will see greater divergence in destination and origin prices due to product being in the wrong place”, said Pankaj N Sampat of Samsun Traders.
The global cashew market has rebounded since April after moving sideways in the first quarter of 2021. Vietnam W320 moved up from $2.70-2.90 range in February/March 2021 to the current range of $3.15-3.30 FOB.
However, the Indian market has not moved much in 2021 although there were some short-lived dips in the prices from small/medium processors when there was a lull in domestic demand. For most of the year so far, W320 has been in the range of $3.50-3.70 FOB, except for some stray sales in the $3.30-3.50 FOB range.
Now, a dwarf cashew variety for terrace gardens
On the other hand, the report said, consumption grew significantly in all markets (except India) last year. The 2021 first quarter indicated that the growth trend is continuing, albeit slightly slower in some markets. Indian consumption had picked up in the last two quarters, but the recent Covid surge is causing concern about the second quarter of 2021. The report expressed the hope that things would revive after July.
It is also pointed out that logistics problems in Africa and reduced Indian processing due to Covid restrictions will hit RCN arrivals into Vietnam and India and will be spread over a longer period, something similar to 2020.
“It is always difficult to predict which way prices will move. Especially in the current situation when there are so many challenges — Covid impact on economies + supply + processing + demand, logistic challenges on movement of RCN and finished product + quantities available for processing in Asia, etc”, Pankaj added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...