February begins on better note for Coonoor tea auction

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
February has begun on a better note for tea trade in The Nilgiris as the earnings at the first auction for the month conducted by Coonoor Tea Trade Association rose to ₹16.35 crore from ₹13.90 crore in the last auction of January.
This means, the earnings increased by ₹2.45 crore in just one week – in the first auction after the Budget was presented.
This happened because 12.19 lakh kg was sold against 10.51 lakh kg in the previous week despite the average price rising to ₹ 134.11 per kg from ₹ 133.25 in end January.
After two weeks, price crossing ₹ 300/kg was noticed. The Red Dust grade tea of bought leaf factory Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions this week when Dhruv Enterprises bought it for ₹ 301 per kg.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 270, Crosshill Estate Special ₹ 250, Bellatti Estate ₹ 226, Riverside Estate ₹ 214, Hittakkal Estate ₹ 208 and Deepika Supreme ₹ 203.
Among orthodox teas, Kairbetta and Kodanad topped at ₹ 256 a kg each, Havukal ₹ 245, Glendale ₹ 236, Devashola and Narikkal Estate ₹ 226 each, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 223, Mailoor ₹ 221, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 206 and Siruvani ₹ 202.
Nearly 90 per cent of the offer was sold.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...