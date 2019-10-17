First low-pressure area of N-E monsoon in two days, says Met

A day after the seasonal rains arrived over the South Peninsula, India Met Department (IMD) has picked up early signs of the first low-pressure area of the North-East monsoon developing in the Arabian Sea.

A preparatory cyclonic circulation has formed over the Maldives area and neighbourhood this (Thursday) morning, which the IMD expects to set up a 'low' over the next two days a little distance to the North-East over the Lakshadweep Islands.

Increasing buzz

The South-East Arabian Sea around Kerala and Karnataka has already been buzzing over the past three to four days, with the odd circulation or a rudimentary trough alternating in the region in the build-up to the North-East monsoon.

This is even as an older cyclonic circulation has been persisting in furthering North over the East-Central Arabian sea off the South Karnataka coast, with a trough extending to it from North Sri Lanka coast to the South-East.

To the other side of the South Peninsula, a counterpart trough embedded in the easterly winds too has been waiting in anticipation, lying extended from the South-West Bay of Bengal off South Tamil Nadu coast to the West-Central Bay off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD, as well as the global weather models, expect this trough, a reservoir for incoming moisture to be pumped as rain into the South Peninsula, is destined for grander things busying up the weather along Tamil Nadu coast in the next days to come.

The combination of the circulation over Lakshadweep and the trough in the Bay of Bengal would trigger reasonably widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over the South Peninsula for next three to four days.

Updated wind-file projections from IMD as well as from the US National Centres for Environmental Prediction, however, suggests a change in the evolving weather events over the Arabian Sea concerning the dynamics of the cyclonic circulation over the Maldives.

Earlier projections had suggested that the system may become more marked and glide towards the Mumbai-South Gujarat coasts, but updated outlook discounts such a possibility.

This is apparently due to the easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal instigated on its own by this very circulation, supported by the trough in the Bay, might push it farther into the outer Arabian Sea with only a remnant proceeding to the North.

On the other hand, the trough in the Bay is expected to do a much better job cranking up circulation by itself and despatching it towards the Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast into the weekend or early next.

A weather tracker featured by the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services too concurs with this outlook and goes on to predict the next buzz in the Bay of Bengal in early November.

Stations receiving moderate rainfall till last (Wednesday) (in cm) evening were Paradeep and Alapuzha-4 each; Dharmapuri, Kodaikanal and Kalingapatnam-2 each; and Coonoor, K Paramathy, Madurai, Udhagamandalam, Kochi, Ongole, Kavali and Cuttack-1 each.

Thunderstorms roamed the landscape across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Odisha,Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep during this period.

Outlook for three days from October 22 to 24 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is over South India and Maharashtra. It will be scattered to reasonably widespread over East and Central India.

