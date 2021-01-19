Fishmeal industry looks at Centre for GST reduction to remain competitive

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The fishmeal industry, which is making aquatic feeds, has urged the Centre to reduce GST rates on fish meal and its byproducts such as fish soluble paste/stick water and fish oil.
The existing rates are 5 per cent for fish meal, 18 per cent for fish soluble paste and 12 per cent to fish oil. The industry, majority of which are operating under MSME, has been suffering due to GST that was earlier exempted from VAT and other indirect taxes.
In its pre-budget memorandum, Dawood Sait, national secretary of All India Fishmeal & Oil Manufacturers & Merchant Association requested the Finance Minister to reduce GST on fish meal and fish soluble paste to zero per cent and fish oil from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
Higher taxes in India have escalated the cost, resulting in increase in selling prices. This has forced the domestic aquaculture industry, the major buyer of fishmeal, to look at imports as prices offered by other countries are much lower, he said. However, exports of fishmeal and other fish products is also not a feasible option for the domestic industry on account of the lower prices prevailing in Peru and Chili, which are at a peak production season.
He said that many plants are struggling to survive by negotiating the price of fish, the raw material for the industry. This has hit the fishermen in the form of reduced selling price. Fishmeal industry will buy these unsold fish from fishermen which will contribute to improving their income.
Also read: Indian oil sardine on revival path
FAO has considered the fish meal industry as an engine to eradicate poverty of lakhs of fishermen. The fish catches secured by them above the requirements of human consumption either have to keep it for sun drying or throw it back to the sea, which will have serious environmental issues. The fish meal industry is helping them by purchasing the stock.
The non-purchase of huge stocks of wild caught by the fish meal industry would lead to disastrous consequences to fisher-folk who live on hand to mouth basis and heavily depend on the industry on their earnings.
The fishmeal industry, according to him, has been one of the adversely affected industries since 2017. Due to El Nino, there is a scarcity of quality fish catch and this has led to declining revenue. It also had to suffer due to GST. When the industry had just begun to recover, it was again hit hard by Covid 19 pandemic.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...