FMC, a global agricultural sciences company, has launched Ambriva herbicide for use in wheat during the upcoming growing season.

A media statement said Ambriva herbicide features Isoflex active, a group 13 herbicide, which is a novel mode of action in cereal crops and provides Indian farmers with a new tool for resistance management.

Studies have shown that Ambriva herbicide, formulated with both Isoflex active and Metribuzin, demonstrates early post-emergence knock-down activity and residual control against Phalaris minor, also known as ‘Gulli danda’ or ‘Mandoosi’, protecting wheat during the critical crop-weed competition period, it said.

Quoting Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India and South-West Asia President, the statement said: “Wheat farmers in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan face significant challenges from Phalaris minor.”

“Over the past few decades, this destructive weed has developed resistance to multiple herbicide chemistries, which has impacted crop yields, leaving farmers with limited options. FMC’s introduction of Ambriva herbicide brings Indian farmers an innovative solution to address resistance challenges.”

The introduction of Ambriva herbicide demonstrates FMC’s strong research and development capabilities to address grower challenges through sustainable technologies that enhance crop resilience and productivity, it added.

