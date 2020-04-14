Forest Products Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Holenarsipura(Kar)15.00-21.0568.0087008800-
Wood
Melaghar(Tri)2.50257.149.401850018500-
Nanuta(UP)1.00-6037.00350300-22.22
Published on April 14, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber