Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-78.261234.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)5.00253010.001500012000-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00NC14.0085668250-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)42.00180802.00290290-
Viswan(UP)12.00NC1524.0030030020.00
Published on June 05, 2020
