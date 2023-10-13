Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited (GEF) will set up a refinery in Telangana in two phases with an aggregate investment of ₹600 crore.

The refinery, which will come up on a 33-acre plot near Hyderabad, will be commissioned this financial year, according to P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice-President (Sales & Marketing) of GEF India, said.

GEF India has three refineries in Andhra Pradesh, two in Kakinada and one in Krishnapatnam, both abutting ports.

The Hyderabad-based company has a market share of 36 per cent in Telangana and 67.5 per cent in Andhra Pradesh in the ₹50,000-tonne sunflower oil market in the two States.

“The Kothur refinery should get commissioned soon. It will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, we will set up a refinery (multi-oil processing) with an investment of up to ₹400 crore. In the second phase, we will set up a seed-crushing plant with an investment of ₹200 crore,” he said.

The facility will provide 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Early this week, the company launched a 10-litre reusable multi-use jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower oil. The oil is currently available in various pack sizes such as 200 ml, 500 ml pouch and one-litre pouch.

The new product was launched by TV anchor and Tollywood actress Suma Kanakala.

