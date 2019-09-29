Agri Business

Government bans onion exports with immediate effect

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

In Delhi markets, Onion is sold for RS 70-80 a kilo.   -  The Hindu

With heavy rains in most onion growing regions of India during the current monsoon season, there was an acute of onions in the market, pushing up prices exorbitantly.

Keeping the increasing price of retail onion prices in mind, the government on Sunday banned export all  varieties of the bulb vegetable from the country with immediate effect.

In a notification issued, the Director General of foreign Trade said the export policy of onions is amended from "free to prohibited till further orders". 

Also read: Govt imposes $850/tonne minimum export price on onion

Because of widespread heavy rains in most onion growing regions of the country during the current monsoon season, there was an acute of onions in the market, pushing up the prices exorbitantly.

In Delhi markets, Onion is sold for RS 70-80 a kilo.

Published on September 29, 2019
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
onion
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CMFRI raises concern over dwindling shark catch