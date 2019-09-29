Government bans onion exports with immediate effect

Keeping the increasing price of retail onion prices in mind, the government on Sunday banned export all varieties of the bulb vegetable from the country with immediate effect.

In a notification issued, the Director General of foreign Trade said the export policy of onions is amended from "free to prohibited till further orders".

Because of widespread heavy rains in most onion growing regions of the country during the current monsoon season, there was an acute of onions in the market, pushing up the prices exorbitantly.

In Delhi markets, Onion is sold for RS 70-80 a kilo.