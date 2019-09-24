Onion prices will come down soon, says govt

Onion prices, which are ruling as high as ₹70-80 per kg in some parts of the country, will come down in the next few days as the kharif onion crop from Karnataka has started coming to the market, the government said on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the States to use the stock of 35,000 tonnes available with Central agencies to ease the pressure on prices, an official statement said. Only five States — Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Tripura — have so far come forward to lift the stocks, it said.

“The onion situation will improve in the next few days. Cooperative Nafed is releasing stocks from the Central buﬀer stock at a lower price. We have enough stock of onions,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters after the launch of two mobile apps for farmers.