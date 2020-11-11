Agri Business

IFFCO slashes NP fertiliser price by ₹50/bag

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

India’s largest fertiliser producer, IFFCO, on Wednesday announced it is reducing the price of NP 20:20:0:13 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate fertilisers — used mainly for oilseed crops — by ₹50 from ₹975 from ₹925 per bag with immediate effect, including existing stocks.

The cost is reduced by ₹1,000 per tonne and this would help farmers to use sulphur, a key input nutrient for the soil, in sufficient quantities. This nutrient is very important for all type of oilseeds crops. The fertiliser helps improve quality of the crops and also promotes good growth, IFFCO said in a statement.

In September this year, IFFCO had announced that it will not increase the cost of DAP and NPK fertiliser in the current rabi season.

