Karnataka plans to consolidate various agri schemes to launch a new one to help farmers make agriculture sustainable and lucrative.

“Making agriculture sustainable and lucrative is our Government’s top priority. Keeping this in mind and to encourage integrated agriculture, various schemes related to agricultural sector will be consolidated and a new scheme called Karnataka Raitha Samruddhi Yojane will be started from this year,” said Chief Minister Siddaramiah in the State budget for 2024-25 on Friday.

The new scheme will provide the farmers with guidance and support in securing a stable income by taking up comprehensive agriculture inclusive of agriculture, animal husbandry horticulture and dairy farming; selecting crops based on the soil characteristics and market demands; providing information on soil testing and soil characteristics; supporting farmers by raising awareness about new agricultural practices and technologies; making farmers aware of opportunities related to storage and value addition and creating market linkages for farmers to get a good price for their produce.

Seed bank

An Agriculture Development Authority will be created under the chairmanship of Chief Minister to facilitate effective implementation of policies related to agriculture and allied activities. The Authority will also work towards achieving better coordination between the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Fisheries, Cooperation, and Animal Husbandry.

Due to the prevailing drought in the State, the agriculture sector has been impacted and has shown a negative growth of 1.8 per cent in the current year. About 5,000 water bodies will be created over five years to promote sustainable agriculture in drought-affected and rainfed areas of the State, Siddaramiah said.

“Krishi Bhagya Yojane which had become extremely popular during the earlier tenure of our Government has been reintroduced and grants of ₹200 crore were provided during 2023-24. This scheme will be continued during this year also,” the CM said adding that a Community Seed Bank will be set up to preserve locally bred seeds, which are on the verge of extinction.

A separate Food Processing Directorate will be constituted under the Agriculture Department which will focus on avoiding wastage of agricultural produce and help farmers in earning a reasonable price for their crops. “All food processing schemes under different departments will now be converged and implemented effectively through the Directorate,” Siddaramiah said.

Further, to promote processing, value addition and export of agricultural and horticultural produce, food parks will be established near airports under public-private partnership. In the current year, food parks will be established at Sogane in Shivamogga district, Ittangihala in Vijayapura District and Pujenahalli village in Bengaluru rural district.

Also to promote sales and exports of floriculture crops, a well-equipped commercial floriculture market of international standards will be set up in Bengaluru city under PPP mode.