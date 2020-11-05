Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board become a reality

Kerala government has set up a Farmers Welfare Fund Board, a first of its kind in the country, with the objective of payment of pensions and other benefits as well as to attract younger generation to agriculture.

The first meeting of the Board was held under the chairmanship of the State Agriculture Minister, VS Sunil Kumar.

The Board proposed to extend pensions to beneficiary farmers who attain the age of 60 years. The amount of the monthly pension can be up to ₹10,000. Other than pension, the benefits also include aid for those who are suffering from chronic illnesses; support for the members’ or their children’s education, marriage and compensation in case of accidents.

Individuals whose main source of income is from farming (for a minimum of three years) with an annual income limit of ₹5 lakh and owning 5 cents to 5 acres or tenant in the age group of 18-55 years can become the member. To become a member, farmers have to pay ₹100 as membership fee and a minimum monthly contribution of ₹100 per month.

The definition of farmer is inclusive of those in related sectors such as fisheries, animal husbandry, apiculture and sericulture.

P Indira Devi. Former Director of Research, Kerala Agricultural University, who is a member of the Board, said that agriculture development is not possible without ensuring farmers welfare, mainly small and marginal ones.

The focus of the Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Act 2019 is to ensure their well-being through an assured pension. The personal risk and uncertainties associated with household of the farmer is an area often left unattended, she added.