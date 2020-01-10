Kerala to form cluster for farmers in agro-based industries

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
The Kerala government is forming a cluster featuring farmers and entrepreneurs of agro-based industries, State Industries Minister EP Jayarajan has said.
Also afoot is a move to set up an academy that will study the viability of such business ventures and its international market, he told ASCEND 2020 Kerala Global Investors Meet here.
Making opening remarks at a panel discussion titled ‘Projects on Agro and Food Processing’, the minister said agro-based firms would be the future of industry in the State. “In fact, we are considering the establishment of coffee plantations that are devoid of carbon footprint,” he added after a snapshot presentation that walked through top project profiles in the field of agro and food processing. “The idea is to restore Kerala’s glory in coffee cultivation, more so in its homestead of hilly Wayanad.”
He said a steady slip in the prices of rubber and coffee, along with general tendency among farmers to keep away from paddy cultivation, had led to a recent slump in Kerala’s agro industry sector.
Of late, Kerala has seen the birth of rubber firms that cater to the healthcare needs in hospitals. The KINFRA Park in Kanhangad (Kasargod district) is set to allot a two-acre plot for investors in firms manufacturing coconut products. There is a separate rice park for paddy-based products, the minister added.
TiE Kerala former president Shivdas B Menon hailed the moves and said time was ideal for the State to give fresh impetus to agro and food processing.
KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas emphasised the need for Kerala to have storage facilities for agro products, while Amalgam Food Group Chairman Abraham J Tharakan called for a system that restrained the use of pesticides in farming.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
A cookbook on pakodas — the favourite Indian snack — opens up a world of flavours
Iltija Mufti is not just the brain behind her mother Mehbooba’s Twitter handle, she is also the “new voice” of ...
A daunting assignment turned into a voyage of delight for the author of a new book on Hariprasad Chaurasia
It’s the 55th anniversary of the landmark report by the Surgeon General of the US on the hazards of smoking.
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...