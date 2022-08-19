Kharif sowing: Pulses acreage down 5%, oilseeds 1%, cotton up by 6%

Kharif coverage of cotton is stagnant at 123.09 lakh hectares (lh) until Friday, up by 6 per cent from the year-ago period, while pulses acreage is down by 5 per cent and that of oilseeds by 1 per cent, according to latest official data. The agriculture ministry did not release weekly sowing update due to holiday.

Cotton acreage

The cotton acreage was at same level until August 12 and data from states could not be obtained due to holiday, sources said. The area under Bt cotton has increased by 6 per cent to 114.67 lh, the non-Bt acreage gone up 7 per cent to 8.4 lh, according to agriculture ministry data.

Due to higher prices and early arrival of monsoon, there was expectation of at least 5 per cent increase in sowing areas across the country. While farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat have raised the planting area under cotton, there has been a marginal fall in Telangana. The area in Telangana has dropped to 19.26 lh from 20.33 lh.

The intensity of pests and diseases were above Economic Threshold Level (ETL) in some states on the cotton crop until August 12, officials said. There were reports of White fly, Thrips, and Jassids in Haryana, and White fly in Punjab and Pink boll worm in Maharashtra, officials said adding the government is in the process of collecting information about the extent of crop damage due to pests.

The cotton area in Maharashtra was at 41.9 lh until August 19, up from 38.9 lh year-ago, whereas in Haryana, it was sown on 6.5 lh, a tad below 6.9 lh year-ago and in Punjab, at 2.5 lh, same as year before.

Pulse acreage

Among pulses, the area under arhar, moong, and urad has been down this year, which many experts attribute due to a shift towards cotton and soyabean. Initailly, moong acreage was higher, mainly in Rajasthan, but with excessive rainfall in the growing region, some farmers are reported to have shifted to maize and soyabean.

The total area under pulses was at 125.6 lh out of which moong was covered in 32.4 lh, urad in 35.2 lh, and arhar in 43.4 lh. Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana have reported lower acreage, while there is marginal increase is in Uttar Pradesh in area under arhar.

Oilseed acreage

The oilseeds area was at 184.42 lh, down from 185.85 lh year-ago in which soyabean acreage was at 119.5 lh (up from 119.04 lh) and groundnut at 44.32 lh (down from 47.95 lh), the data at the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) portal show. While Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have reported higher area under soyabean, farmers in Madhya Pradesh have planted the oilseed crop in lower area, so far this year.