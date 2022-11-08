Krishify, a Gurugram-based agritech start-up platform, has integrated with the Platform of Platforms (PoPs) portal by the electronic National Agricultural Market (eNAM).

e-NAM, a unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks existing agricultural produce market committees’ (APMC) yards to create a unified national market for agrarian commodities for farmers, traders, and other intermediaries.

As a service provider, Krishify, a social networking platform for farmers in the country, will provide advisory services to farmers widening the reach beyond the one-crore user base on its network, a statement from the agtech firm said.

Consequently, it will cater to the needs of 14-crore farmers in India. Since Krishify is a social network, it comprises of agri experts such as agronomists and agri-scientists, who proactively respond to farmers’ posts on the platform about their farming and crop protection queries in a bid to resolve them.

Expert Assistance

With this integration, farmers will be exposed to Krishify’s strength in relaying agri advisory information that can go a long way in sharing relevant information on best farming practices, government schemes, financial literacy, and market insights.

The e-NAM platform will direct its users to Krishify, where they can get assistance from its pool of professionals, the statement said.

Rajesh Ranjan, CEO and Co-Founder, Krishify said, “This development brings us a step closer towards bridging the information gap for millions of farmers in India and catering to the needs of a larger audience base going beyond the Krishify app’s reach.”

The integration helps Krishify to cater and connect even a larger section of farmers all over the country and not just stay within the user base.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, launched the Platform of Platforms (PoPs) under e-NAM in July. The PoP offers transportation, warehousing, quality assaying, storage, fintech, sorting and grading and agri-advisory services to its stakeholders. The initiative is part of the Centre’s plans to widen the scope of e-NAM in which 41 other entities, including 9 trading platforms, will offer their services. It is expected to boost e-trading too.

