Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched Ksheerasree portal, an online system facilitating the seamless collection and distribution of milk from dairy cooperatives. Set up by the Dairy Development Department, the portal is a first-of-its-kind facility in the country, enabling the integration of all government services for the dairy sector under one umbrella.

The Chief Minister said leveraging digital technology is vital for the growth of the dairy sector and Ksheerasree portal is a major step in that direction.

The portal enables the correct evaluation of the quantity and quality of milk given by the farmers. Farmers can now submit applications for financial aid and other government services through this portal and the eligible applicants will get the government benefits credited directly to their bank account through this portal, he said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani launched two new products of Milma- Cashew Vita Powder and bottled Tender Coconut Water.

These products are healthier alternatives to other health drinks available in the market, the Minister said adding that Milma has come up with a bouquet of innovative products in the last two years catering to the needs of the fast-paced lifestyle and changing demands.

Cashew Vita Powder is a cashew-based health drink introduced in association with Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd. The product developed at the Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, and is manufactured using the latest technology. Cashew Vita can be stored for six months and can be consumed by mixing with milk. The product comes in three flavours—Chocolate, Pista and Vanilla— in packets of 250 gm and is priced at ₹460, ₹325 and ₹260 respectively.

Tender coconut water processed and bottled by Milma without losing any of its nutritional value targets both local and international markets. It is made using latest technology without any human contact during its entire processing. The product comes in 200 ml bottles and can be used for 9 months from manufacturing date and is priced at ₹40 per bottle.