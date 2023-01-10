The Meghalaya government is working towards fostering development-friendly environment through initiatives such as the Meghalaya Milk Mission, Piggery Mission and Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission 2.0 to harness rural entrepreneurship and improve living conditions.

Under the initiative, the state government looks to consolidate Meghalaya as self-sufficient on resources and infrastructure and retaining its status as a high-value contributor to the nation’s animal husbandry industry, said a statement.

The Meghalaya Milk Mission intents replicating the country’s White Revolution structure by encouraging new farmers to participate as a community-based dairy cooperative societies. Under the initiative, 66 dairy co-operative societies, 588 beneficiaries with 1,066 cattle have been provided with ₹25 ccore financial support to boost productivity.

Piggery Mission

To improve the economic and nutritional status, the state government launched a ₹209-crore Piggery Mission uplifting the incomes of over 25,000 households. The mission aims to affect a radical shift in domestic pork production. The mission’s primary objective is to establish economically viable, self-sustaining breeding and fattening units throughout the State. Through this mission, 253 co-operatives received close to ₹45 crore in monetary grant, the release said.

Aquaculture Mission 2.0

The state government has also launched the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission 2.0 with ₹378 crore investment to enhance aquaculture output. Over 7,000 fishers benefitted from the scheme.

“To make the most of upcoming opportunities in the industry, the mission is actively enhancing vital aspects of aquaculture in the state, such as area and productivity expansion; critical infrastructure development; establishing sanctuaries for conserving indigenous and endemic species; and capacity building in terms of human resources,” it said.

Due to the topography, climate, and socioeconomic circumstances of Meghalaya, only about 10 per cent of the State’s land area can be used for agricultural. Therefore, a popular source of secondary income the villagers rely on is raising livestock. The application of modern technologies has raised the potential for commercial livestock and poultry farming as a full-time occupation for a decent living, the release added.