After foodgrains, tea and pulses, mjunction services limited, the B2B e-commerce company in the agro-commodities space, has set up an e-marketplace of large cardamom for producers and sellers registered with the Spices Board.

As part of a licence issued by Spices Board, mjunction will facilitate the e-selling of large cardamom on its platform to buyers all over the country.

This is the first time that large cardamom will be sold on an online platform, marking a big step towards digitisation and transparency in this space. The formal launch of the e-selling project was held last week at a seminar organised by Spices Board at Dimapur in Nagaland, and the first online event will be conducted soon for a Farmer-Producer Company (FPC) of Phek, Nagaland.

Vinaya Varma, Managing Director, mjunction said that the company plans to extend its platform to other FPCs as well so that more buyers can take advantage of our transparent and efficient processes.

D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board said, “This platform is expected to bring in better price realization, raise quality consciousness, usher in transparency and efficiency in the trade and facilitate other value-added services for large cardamom growers of the north-east region.

This e-selling initiative with mjunction is part of Spices Board’s initiatives to promote the indigenous spices of the north-east aimed at building a steady supply chain for the locally grown large cardamom of the region, in line with the Vocal for Local initiative of the Government of India, he said.

mjunction will soon commence online training and demo sessions with all buyers to ensure seamless e-selling events. It will also provide adoption support to the FPCs who will use its platform to sell large cardamom.

Large cardamom production stood at more than 8,800 tonnes last year in India, with Sikkim being one of the major producers, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Varma added that the partnership with Spices Board will pave the way for more FPCs to take the digital route to sell their produce.

