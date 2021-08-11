‘Modernise jute sector, restructure Board’

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has urged the Union Ministry of Textiles has recommended modernisation of existing industrial production practices in the sector.
In a report tabled on the “failure to implement scheme objectives on disbursement of capital subsidy”, the PAC, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asked the Ministry to take necessary steps with a futuristic perspective by bringing more land under jute production, encourage jute cultivation and promote the products.
“The entire jute sector, including the National Jute Board (NJB), needs to be restructured to meet these goals,” the report said.
The report noted that the jute industry provides direct employment to 3.7 lakh persons in the organised mills and in diversified units including the tertiary sector and allied activities, and supports the livelihood of several lakhs of farmers’ families.
“The total turnover of jute industry is around ₹10,000 crore, with approximately 40 lakh farmers engaged in jute farming and the country contributing about 70 per cent of the world’s jute production and products. The key to success and growth of the jute industry is modernisation and diversification. Quality jute has to be produced, capacity has to be built, cultivators have to be incentivised and the demand for raw jute has to be met successfully,” the panel said.
The Committee visualise and aspire for a robust jute sector in future with diversified jute products, increased exports as well as domestic consumption. Shrinking land under jute production is a matter of concern for the Committee.
The panel said under the National Jute Policy 2005, the Jute Technology Mission (JTM) was operationalised through four Mini-Missions (MM) during 2007-14 with an outlay of ₹100 crore. A thematic audit was carried out in 2015, suspecting irregularities in implementing the scheme.
The irregularities included disbursal of subsidy for old machines, cotton producing machines, repeatedly extending subsidy on the same machines, machines purchased with the aid of subsidy not being found on the mill’s floor, etc.
“The Committee is dismayed to note thatthe objectives of the capital subsidy scheme could not be achieved due to lack of monitoring by the NJB. They are surprised to note that the irregularities went unnoticed at different levels of administrative hierarchy. There was no system of internal controls to check the mismanagement of the government funds and misappropriation despite having a Chief Vigilance Officer for the NJB. There was also no system to cross check and counter check the violations at the apex level, i.e. at the level of the Ministry,” the panel added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...